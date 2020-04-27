Stargirl Preview Images Introduce DC's Next-Gen Heroes and Villains

With three weeks to go before The CW and DC Universe's upcoming live-action Stargirl comes flying onto our screens (May 18 on the streaming service, following day on the network), we're getting a brand new look at Brec Bassinger's Courtney Whitmore and her cosmic staff in the form of a new set of preview images (which you can find below). Realizing her destiny but not given much time to learn how to embrace it, Courtney will have to learn on the job, especially if she wants to inspire the next generation of justice. Joining Courtney's Stargirl and stepdad/teammate Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) aka big robot muscle S.T.R.I.P.E. on their new Justice Society are Anjelika Washington's Beth Chapel aka Doctor Mid-Nite; Yvette Monreal's Yolanda Montez aka Wildcat; and Cameron Gellman's Rick Tyler aka Hourman.

Of course, if you're a superhero team then you have to know that there's almost always going to be an equal-yet-opposing team of supervillains. Meet the Injustice Society, the villains that took down the original JSA and who have every intention of repeating history: Henry King aka Brainwave (Christopher James Baker); Paula Brooks aka Tigress (Joy Osmanski); Lawrence "Crusher" Crock aka Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins); Dr. Ito aka Dragon King (Nelson Lee); and Jordan Mahkent aka Icicle (Neil Jackson).

Here's Our Look At Who Else Is Joining Stargirl

DC Universe and The CW's Stargirl premieres on May 18 and 19, respectively. The live-action series also stars Amy Smart (Barbara Whitmore), Joel McHale (Sylvester Pemberton aka Starman), Lou Ferrigno Jr. (Rex Tyler aka Hourman), Brian Stapf (Ted Grant aka Wildcat). Joining them this season are Henry Thomas (Dr. Charles McNider aka Dr. Mid-Nite), Meg DeLacy (Cindy aka Dragon King's daughter), and Trae Romano (Courtney's step-brother). Jake Austin Walker (Rectify), Hina Khan (Hit The Floor), and newcomer Hunter Sansone are also on board. Geoff Johns (Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Titans) executive produces with Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Based on the characters from DC created by Johns, Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.