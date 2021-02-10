Stars of Impact and AEW Pay Birthday Tribute to Tommy Dreamer

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, taking a break from the Impact Wrestling recap I am currently writing to bring you breaking news from the show. As you already know, Impact World Champion Rich Swann will put his title on the line against Tommy Dreamer at No Surrender this Saturday. The reason Tommy earned the title shot: it's his birthday, comrades!

Tommy is turning 50, and so Rich Swann decided to give him a title match at the upcoming Impact Plus special. That's a pretty good gift, comrades. For my 50th birthday, my protege Maduro had 50 of my most prominent political rivals murdered by the secret police. It was such a touching gift, comrades. And what Rich Swann is doing for Old Man Dreamer is nearly as touching! Haw haw haw haw!

But ahead of that big match on Saturday, on today's episode of Impact, the stars of Impact paid tribute to Dreamer in a video package wishing him a happy birthday. Awwww! But that wasn't all, comrades. Later in the night, the stars of AEW did the same… though they were a little less respectful. Eddie Kingston pretended not to remember anything about Tommy's career except his arms out pose and his DDT. And MJF predicted Tommy would die in the ring. Haw haw haw haw! Good one, MJF! Good one.

Watch the tributes in the Twitter videos below.