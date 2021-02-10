Stars of Impact and AEW Pay Birthday Tribute to Tommy Dreamer

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, taking a break from the Impact Wrestling recap I am currently writing to bring you breaking news from the show. As you already know, Impact World Champion Rich Swann will put his title on the line against Tommy Dreamer at No Surrender this Saturday. The reason Tommy earned the title shot: it's his birthday, comrades!

Tommy Dreamer will face Rich Swann for the Impact Championship at No Surrender, a birthday present from Swann to Dreamer
Tommy is turning 50, and so Rich Swann decided to give him a title match at the upcoming Impact Plus special. That's a pretty good gift, comrades. For my 50th birthday, my protege Maduro had 50 of my most prominent political rivals murdered by the secret police. It was such a touching gift, comrades. And what Rich Swann is doing for Old Man Dreamer is nearly as touching! Haw haw haw haw!

But ahead of that big match on Saturday, on today's episode of Impact, the stars of Impact paid tribute to Dreamer in a video package wishing him a happy birthday. Awwww! But that wasn't all, comrades. Later in the night, the stars of AEW did the same… though they were a little less respectful. Eddie Kingston pretended not to remember anything about Tommy's career except his arms out pose and his DDT. And MJF predicted Tommy would die in the ring. Haw haw haw haw! Good one, MJF! Good one.

Watch the tributes in the Twitter videos below.

About El Presidente

After a successful fourteen-year career as a South American dictator, El Presidente faked his own death in 2013 in order to pursue his two true passions: rigging American elections for Joe Biden, and wrestling dirt sheet reporting. Since opportunities to rig the election for Joe Biden were few and far between until recently, El Presidente mostly focused on the wrestling dirt sheet reporting, where he became one of the best in the business. Unfortunately, the American CIA sabotaged his 1-900 hotline, the pinnacle of his country's wrestling news technology, and imperialist hacks like Meltzer, Johnson, Sapp, and Satin took all the credit on their stupid websites. Finally, El Presidente has found a way to break into the American market by becoming a Bleeding Cool contributor, so get ready for the spread of great wrestling news and socialism, comrades!