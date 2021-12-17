Station Eleven Cast & Creative Offer HBO Max Series Beginner's Guide

This week saw the premiere of HBO Max & series showrunner Patrick Somerville's series adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel's post-apocalyptic bestseller Station Eleven. Set across multiple timelines, the series spotlights the survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild society in the face of overwhelming odds. The series adaptation stars Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Philippine Velge, Nabhaan Rizwan, Lori Petty, and more (with Gael Garcìa Bernal and Danielle Deadwyler set to recur). And in a very short period of time, Station Eleven is already making a last-minute run at a number of "Best of 2021" lists. So just in case you were thinking about checking it out but you weren't quite sure if you should, here's a little something that should help you decide.

In the following featurette, the cast and creative team take viewers behind the scenes and into the world of the series adaptation to offer them more than enough background intel to kick off their viewing experience on a good note:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Station Eleven | The Beginner's Guide | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bv_EgTQvKsM)

With the series currently streaming, here's a look at the official trailer for Station Eleven, followed by a series overview:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Station Eleven | Official Trailer | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RaAG-SwEa7k)

A limited series based on Emily St. John Mandel's international bestseller, Station Eleven is a post-apocalyptic saga that follows survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what's been lost.

Created for television and showrun by Patrick Somerville with Paramount Television Studios serving as the studio, Station Eleven is based on the international bestseller of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel. Somerville, Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman, Dylan Russell, Jessica Rhoades, Hiro Murai, Jeremy Podeswa, and Nate Matteson serve as executive producers. Nick Cuse and David Nicksay serve as co-executive producers. Murai, Podeswa, Helen Shaver, and Lucy Tcherniak have been tapped to direct. Published by Knopf in 2014, here's a look at the overview of Mandel's novel:

Kirsten Raymonde will never forget the night Arthur Leander, the famous Hollywood actor, had a heart attack on stage during a production of King Lear. That was the night when a devastating flu pandemic arrived in the city, and within weeks, civilization as we know it came to an end. Twenty years later, Kirsten moves between the settlements of the altered world with a small troupe of actors and musicians. They call themselves The Traveling Symphony, and they have dedicated themselves to keeping the remnants of art and humanity alive. But when they arrive in St. Deborah by the Water, they encounter a violent prophet who will threaten the tiny band's existence. And as the story takes off, moving back and forth in time, and vividly depicting life before and after the pandemic, the strange twist of fate that connects them all will be revealed.