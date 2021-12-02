Station Eleven Trailer: Check Out HBO Max's Post-Apocalyptic Series

A little more than a month after viewers were treated to the teaser for HBO Max & series showrunner Patrick Somerville's series adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel's post-apocalyptic bestseller Station Eleven, the streamer has released the official trailer ahead of its premiere later this month. Set across multiple timelines, the series spotlights the survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild society in the face of overwhelming odds. The series adaptation stars Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Philippine Velge, Nabhaan Rizwan, and Lori Petty (with Gael Garcìa Bernal and Danielle Deadwyler set to recur).

With the series set to hit the streamer on December 16th, here's a look at the official trailer for Station Eleven, followed by a series overview and a look back at the teaser released at the beginning of November:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Station Eleven | Official Trailer | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RaAG-SwEa7k)

A limited series based on Emily St. John Mandel's international bestseller, Station Eleven is a post-apocalyptic saga that follows survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what's been lost.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Station Eleven | Official Teaser | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=25ECFdDHTFw)

Created for television and showrun by Patrick Somerville with Paramount Television Studios serving as the studio, Station Eleven is based on the international bestseller of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel. Somerville, Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman, Dylan Russell, Jessica Rhoades, Hiro Murai, Jeremy Podeswa, and Nate Matteson serve as executive producers. Nick Cuse and David Nicksay serve as co-executive producers. Murai, Podeswa, Helen Shaver, and Lucy Tcherniak have been tapped to direct. Published by Knopf in 2014, here's a look at the overview of Mandel's novel:

Kirsten Raymonde will never forget the night Arthur Leander, the famous Hollywood actor, had a heart attack on stage during a production of King Lear. That was the night when a devastating flu pandemic arrived in the city, and within weeks, civilization as we know it came to an end. Twenty years later, Kirsten moves between the settlements of the altered world with a small troupe of actors and musicians. They call themselves The Traveling Symphony, and they have dedicated themselves to keeping the remnants of art and humanity alive. But when they arrive in St. Deborah by the Water, they encounter a violent prophet who will threaten the tiny band's existence. And as the story takes off, moving back and forth in time, and vividly depicting life before and after the pandemic, the strange twist of fate that connects them all will be revealed.