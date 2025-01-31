Posted in: Amazon Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: Mike Flanagan, stephen king, The Dark Tower

Stephen King: Mike Flanagan's Dark Tower Adapt "Beats Are Perfect"

Bestselling author Stephen King had high praise for the screenplays and pitches he's seen for Mike Flanagan's "The Dark Tower" adaptation.

To say that the task of bringing bestselling author Stephen King's "The Dark Tower" novels to live-action life would be a daunting one is an understatement. And yet, when the news hit that Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy, and Intrepid Pictures' would be doing just that with a combination of television series and feature films, it just felt like the right fit. When we last checked in with what Flanagan had to share, the filmmaker was sharing why he feels such an affinity for King and his work and how that factors into how he's approaching "The Dark Tower." Now, we're getting a quick update on how things are looking – and it's coming from the best course possible. During the latest edition of The Kingcast, podcast host Eric Vespe and King briefly addressed the project – and it sure sounds like King likes what he's seeing. "I've seen screenplays and pitches. He starts where he should start. The beats are perfect. They're just perfect," King shared, offering just enough to give fans something to smile about.

The Dark Tower: Mike Flanagan Update, Talks Stephen King

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter as part of a profile/interview back in September 2024, Flanagan offered another update – but not before sharing what it is about King's works that keep him coming back. "I couldn't watch horror movies as a kid. They scared me too much. To try to hang out with my peers, I thought I could read scary books to get braver. Stephen King was one of the first authors that I encountered, and I learned the hard way that it's much scarier on the page. And, yes, the clowns and monsters are terrifying. But it only works because of his incredible humanistic care for the characters. He's always been my hero as a writer," he explained.

That explains one of the reasons why Flanagan is taking his time with his "The Dark Tower" adaptation – and looking to both television and film to tell the tale properly. "That thing's launching an oil tanker. But we're working on," Flanagan shared about bringing King's works to live-action life. "It was stalled first by me moving from Netflix to Amazon and stalled again by the strikes. It's progressing, and we're further along than we've ever been on it. I do see feature components to some of the other stories, but the main storyline is ongoing series."

