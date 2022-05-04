Sting, More AEW Stars Wield Lightsabers in Star Wars Day Promotion

The stars of AEW have taken to the literal stars in a Star Wars promotion running on the official @AEWonTV Twitter account. The account posted a video of Sting battling Private Party with a lightsaber superimposed on his trusty baseball bat, promoting a Star Wars marathon that is airing on TBS all day ahead of AEW Dynamite, which airs at 8PM.

@AEWonTV later tweeted some mock posters featuring top AEW stars Jade Cargill, MJF, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., and Hangman Adam Page also wielding lightsabers and asking which followers would want to undergo Jedi training with.

The force is strong in these four. Which AEW Jedi would you want to train with? #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/gcdss5l3yF — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) May 4, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The Chadster finds this to be just so unfair to WWE. Just because the USA Network doesn't have a Star Wars marathon to air this week, WWE doesn't get the opportunity to abuse Disney trademarks for self-promotion on May the 4th. That gives AEW yet another unfair advantage over WWE, which The Chadster finds to be just so disrespectful toward them and everything Vince McMahon has done for the wrestling business.

Besides, The Chadster would never choose to undergo Jedi training from an AEW wrestler, because more likely than not they have been sent by Sith Lord Tony Khan to use the Dark Side in order to ensure that The Chadster remains sexually impotent. Auughh man! So unfair! If The Chadster could choose any wrestler to train him as a Jedi, it would have to be WWE star Happy Corbin, who The Chadster thinks is just so cool. But unfortunately, WWE doesn't get to ask Star Wars themed hypothetical questions on Twitter because Disney is now in collusion with Tony Khan to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so.