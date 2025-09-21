Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Strange New Worlds S03 Finale: Wesley & Peck Discuss "Spirk" Mind-Meld

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Paul Wesley and Ethan Peck reflect on the Season 3 finale and that climactic Kirk-Spock Vulcan mind-meld.

As fans have grown to love William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy and their lifelong bond as Kirk and Spock on Star Trek from The Original Series to the films, we're seeing that slow build we never got from the Kelvin Universe films. Obviously, you can't blame J.J. Abrams because a Trek story of just Kirk and Spock getting to know each other on film would never sell. For Paul Wesley and Ethan Peck as the younger Prime universe incarnations, they have the advantage of building that up across seasons on Strange New Worlds, and one of those watershed moments comes in the season three finale, "New Life and New Civilizations," and a Vulcan ritual that connects them both. Both spoke at an LA Times screening (via TrekMovie.com) to discuss the climactic mind meld that would help Spock on the Enterprise with Kirk on the Farragut that required them to pilot their respective ships asynchronously to attack a Vezda prison.

Strange New Worlds Stars Paul Wesley and Ethan Peck on the First Kirk-Spock Vulcan Mind Meld

When it came to meeting up the hype and the moment of how Kirk and Spock build their working relationship to their inevitable future as crewmates and best friends, Peck doesn't get too caught up into it saying, "So, when I encounter moments like that in this show that you can kind of anticipate there being a fan response that might be excited or interested or fascinated, and I try not to think about that," he said. "I think when Kirk and Spock first meet, and I remember Paul and the director being like, 'This is their meeting. This is a big thing.' And I'm like, 'No, no.' You can't have that in mind when you do those sorts of scenes because you really want to be in that moment, and it be something that you're not thinking about as the character… And it's such a challenging production schedule—such a grind—we're working constantly. Dialogue is coming in and it's coming out. And so there's not much time to reflect, either. So those moments kind of pass and you don't think it's a reverent one, for me, at least."

Wesley chimed in, "I agree, you can't overthink it. But, yeah, it's a big deal… It's a big deal on screen, and it's a big deal in the story, but for us, we're still getting to know each other. And for us, we're just trying to save people. And that's kind of really how we played it. But now that I watched it, I was pleasantly surprised." With a tip of the cap to the Kirk-Spock fanfiction, he added, "It was a little 'Spirk.' I felt a connection! A little Spirk, a little something." Peck explained in character, "'Spirk' is a portmanteau of Spock and Kirk." For more, including how Peck and Wesley tease where Kirk and Spock expand into season four, you can check out the full report. All three seasons of Strange New Worlds, which also stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Melissa Navia, Celia Rose Gooding, Christina Chong, Jess Bush, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, are available on Paramount+.

