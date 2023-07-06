Posted in: Apple, Preview, TV | Tagged: apple, dan harmon, nathan pyle, preview, Strange Planet

Strange Planet: Apple TV+ Date Set for Nathan Pyle, Dan Harmon Series

So it looks like we'll be planning a trip to Apple TV+, Nathan Pyle, and Dan Harmon's Strange Planet before the end of the summer.

Close to two years after the news hit that Nathan Pyle and Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon would be teaming up for an animated adaptation of the bestselling Strange Planet webcomic & graphic novel for Apple TV+, we have some great news to pass along to fans. Beginning Wednesday, August 9, the 10-episode adult animated series will begin streaming episodes weekly. Set in a whimsical world of cotton candy pinks and purples, relatable blue beings explore the absurdity of everyday human traditions. Tunde Adebimpe (Rachel Getting Married), Demi Adejuyigbe (The Amber Ruffin Show), Lori Tan Chinn (Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens), Danny Pudi (Community), and Hannah Einbinder (Hacks) lead the voice cast.

Dan Harmon Reassures "Strange Planet" Fans

Not long after the news of the straight-to-series order was announced two years ago, Harmon took to Instagram to formally introduce himself to Strange Planet fans and reassure them that the series will be Pyle's take and not his via Harmon's "You Are Here to Help Nathan" rule. "Strange Planet's coming to Apple as an animated show and I'm in the headlines next to its creator so I'm compelled to assure strange planet fans that don't know me very well that I come in peace. My name is overbearingly present because that's how the business and its press releasing works. My job on this project has been to assist Nathan in carrying his universe over to a medium that will be, in my safest estimation, forever changed by it. Forever changed because of Nathan's mind, not mine," Harmon wrote in the caption to his post from earlier today.

"To talk to Nathan Pyle is to be humbled and eager to serve his vision, which is why we're lucky he's an artist instead of a cult leader. It would be a VERY successful cult and we'd be denied a subversively wholesome cartoon. Now…Am I wholesome? Ehhhhh. Don't google me. I'm an honest guy that wants people to be happy but I ain't no Nathan. But sometimes a knight needs a scruffy nerf herder to smuggle him across creative borders. We wrote the pilot together during the pandemic and it was intensely challenging and joyful and my self imposed creative rule was always 'You Are Here to Help Nathan.' That rule will never change and boy oh boy does he make following it easy. Which is why it's going to be a great show and why I'm honored to be a part of it. Gratitude, Nathan and Taylor," Harmon concluded- and you can check out the actual post below:

Strange Planet is produced by Apple Studios and animation studio & production house ShadowMachine (Bojack Horseman), with Amalia Levari (Joe Pera Talks With You) set as showrunner and Harmon & Pyle executive producing. In addition, Alex Bulkley (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio), Corey Campodonico for ShadowMachine (BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie), Laure Pomerantz (Saturday Night Live, The Ellen DeGeneres Show), Amalia Levari (Over the Garden Wall, Harvey Beaks), Steve Levy (Rick and Morty, Community) and Taylor Alexy Pyle also serve as executive producers.

