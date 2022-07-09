Stranger Things 4: David Harbour on Extreme Weight Loss: "Never Again"

One of the biggest dramatic differences in Stranger Things 4 was the way David Harbour's Jim Hopper looked. At the end of the third season, the reveal was that instead of dying at a laboratory, he was actually imprisoned in Russia. The harsh Soviet prison physically did a number not only with intense scarring but extreme weight loss opening up about his experience.

David Harbour's Stranger Things 4 Weight Loss Regiment

"I lost about 80 pounds from Season 3 — I was about 270 [then], and when we shot [Season 4] I was around 190," Harbour said, adding that he relied on intermittent fasting and Pilates to shed the weight. "I don't think I'll ever do that again." The actor admitted he immediately worked to pack back on the pounds, adding, "I have this Santa Claus movie coming out for Universal in December [called 'Violent Night'], and I gained [it all back], but now, yeah, never again. The prosthetics are too good."

Harbour admits his biggest fear is imprisonment. "Literally and metaphorically. I often have dreams of going to prison. I know Freud has some kind of interpretation of that. But [whether it's] artistically, or relationship-wise, or a lack of funds. Imprisonment is always my biggest fear…that and sharks." As far as Hopper's season four, the character spends most of it trying to escape from the Russian experimentation with the creatures of the Upside-Down, sharing the bulk of his scenes with the other core adult cast members in Winona Ryder (Joyce) and Brett Gelman (Murray) along with newer additions Nikola Djuricko (Yuri) and Tom Wlaschiha (Dmitri). It was not until the season finale episode "The Piggyback" before the entire cast reunite to face the uncertain future with the rift between the Upside-Down and Hawkins broken. You can check out the entire GQ interview (definitely worth a read) here.