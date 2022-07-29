Stranger Things: David Harbour Thought Series Would Be One-Hit Wonder

It's funny how things can change in six years, as Stranger Things star David Harbour found out when he started filming the Netflix series before its premiere in 2016. Speaking to BBC's The One Show earlier this week, the actor, who's coming off the fourth season, opened up about his initial doubts while he started filming the series.

"I remember when we were shooting the first season. We were down in Atlanta, Netflix had given us a budget of about $20," Harbour said. "Halfway through, I remember my hair person coming up to me, like about episode four we were shooting, and she was like, 'I don't think it's gonna work.' By the time we finished… we wrapped… I thought we wouldn't get a second season. We'd be the first Netflix show kind of ever to never get a second season. We thought no one would watch it, it was going to be a disaster." Of course, the result ended up being quite a bit different as the Duffer Brothers' series became one of the streamer's biggest hits, a global phenomenon, and a boon for its younger cast in Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp), Sadie Sink (Max), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Joe Keery (Steve), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), and Maya Hawke (Robin).

Entering its fifth and final season, the Hawkins gang survived the attack from Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), but the town is left with an uncertain future as the boundary between the real world & the Upside Down appears to be severed. During Hopper's (Harbour) fourth season arc, he was trapped in a Russian prison to be used for possible fodder against multiple demogorgons that the Soviets were experimenting on from the Upside Down. His only ally on the inside was fellow prisoner Dmitri (Tom Wlaschiha) until his Hawkins' crew of Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Murray (Brett Gelman) came to rescue them.