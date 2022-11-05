Stranger Things Day Promises Season 5 "Surprise Reveals" & More

Look, if you're reading this, then we probably don't need to remind you that November 6, 1983, was the day that Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) went missing in Hawkins, Indiana. Blessed with friends who would never give up, our teen heroes would discover a mysterious girl named Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown)- alone, hunted, and powerful beyond imagination. Their meeting would result in what will be five seasons of the global phenomenon known as Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer's Stranger Things. This Sunday, the momentous occasion is being honored with "Stranger Things Days," dedicated to the fans and their love for the streaming series. From new and exclusive content on its social channels and live fan experiences to virtual & in-person screenings and limited edition merch, the streaming service is offering fans any number of ways to celebrate. Here's a look at the key art schedule for the day, along with a couple of personal highlights:

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 big-screen screening will be happening across the country, with prizes awaiting fans with the best cosplay on display, as well as trivia, giveaways, and other special surprises for folks in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Philadelphia, Chicago, Phoenix, San Francisco, Austin, Denver, Detroit, Cleveland, Washington DC, Seattle, Las Vegas, Jacksonville, and Toronto (but with the list growing, make sure to check your local area, too).

Beginning at 11 am PT/2 pm ET this Sunday, the Stranger Things world on Roblox will be available for a special screening of the first episode of the series in an immersive Hawkins experience. To take part, head on over to Roblox's site this Sunday (here).

But if you're like us, it's the news & previews that you're waiting for. And from gaming & new merchandise drops to never-before-seen photos & surprise reveals about the upcoming season, that's exactly what we're going to get. So make sure to follow along with the show's main social media accounts: Twitter @Stranger\_Things, Instagram @StrangerThingsTV, and Facebook @StrangerThingsTV. Now here's a look at the promo teaser released earlier today (with a full rundown of events here):

The Duffer Bros Offer Early Thoughts on Stranger Things 5

"We thought Season 4 was going to be eight [episodes], and they were going to be regular length. So if you had interviewed us before four, that's what I would've said. I think we're aiming for eight again. We don't want it to be 13 hours. We're aiming for more like 10 hours or something," Matt explained during an interview with Collider. "I think it's going to be longer than Season 1 because we just have so much to wrap up, but I don't think it's going to be as long as Season 4." As Ross says, much of that has to do with them not having to spend as much time building things up when the season begins. "This season, for instance, it was two hours before our characters even realized the monster was killing people in Hawkins," he explained. "They know what the threat is now, and so that will help speed it up." In the following highlight from an interview with Variety, the Duffer Bros drop a few more clues about what viewers can expect from the spinoff they have in mind:

So When Are They Starting Work on That "Different" Spinoff?

Ross Duffer: "There's a version of it developing in parallel [to season 5], but they would never shoot it parallel. I think actually we're going to start delving into that soon as we're winding down and finishing these visual effects, Matt and I are going to start getting into it."

Matt Duffer: "The reason we haven't done anything is just because you don't want to be doing it for the wrong reasons, and it was just like, 'Is this something I would want to make regardless of it being related to Stranger Things or not?' And definitely. Even if we took the 'Stranger Things' title off of it, I'm so, so excited about it. But it is not… It's going to be different than what anyone is expecting, including Netflix."