Stranger Things: Duffer Brothers, Netflix Developing Animated Series

The universe of Ross Duffer & Matt Duffer's (The Duffer Brothers) Stranger Things will continue to expand beyond the global phenomenon, with word that Netflix has ordered an animated series set within the show's universe. Not surprisingly, most of the juicy details are being held in the Upside Down until further notice, but we do know that it's being developed by Eric Robles (Random! Cartoons, Fanboy & Chum Chum, Glitch Techs) and Flying Bark Productions. The Duffer Brothers will executive produce via Upside Down Pictures alongside Robles (Flying Bark) and Shawn Levy & Dan Cohen of 21 Laps.

"We've always dreamed of an animated 'Stranger Things' in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling," the Duffer Brothers shared in an official statement. "We couldn't be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can't wait to share more with you! The adventure continues…" Now, here's a look back at how several animators adapted the streaming series for the "Saturday Morning Cartoons" set:

Matt & Ross Duffer Discuss Stranger Things 5

Ross on Having "Quite a Bit More" of the "Overall Plan" & "Backstory" to Reveal: "I remember season one, we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was." Though the fourth season offered quite a few answers, Ross says "we do have quite a bit more to get in. But just as important as the supernatural, we have so many characters now – most who are still living – and it's important to wrap up those arcs. A lot of these characters have been growing since season one, so it's a balancing act between giving them time to complete their character arcs and also tying up loose ends and doing our final reveals."

Matt on Making Netflix Execs Cry During 2-Hour Final Season Pitch Meeting: "We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying. The only other times I've seen them cry were like budget meetings [crowd laughs]."

Season 5 Does Right by "The Lifeblood of 'Stranger Things'" – Levy: "As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script – I'm paralyzed with fear that I'll spoil anything, but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic, and there's so much about the '80s and the supernatural and the genre, it's about these people, it's about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that's always been the lifeblood of 'Stranger Things.'"

Season 5 Will Be "A Culmination" of Previous Seasons' Pop Culture Themes/References – Ross: The final season will be "a culmination of all of the seasons, so it's sort of got a little bit from each, whereas before each season was so distinctly – three, this is our big summer blockbuster season with our big monster; four was the psychological horror. I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in the tone of [season] one, but scale-wise it's more in line with what [season] four is. Hopefully, it's got a little bit of everything."