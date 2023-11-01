Posted in: Books, Netflix, Pop Culture, Stranger Things, TV | Tagged: Caitlin Schneiderhan, Eddie Munson, Joseph Quinn, netflix, Penguin Random House, stranger things

Stranger Things: Flight of the Icarus Excerpt: Meet Eddie Munson's Dad

There's no question that television has flourished and suffered in the streaming era depending on who you ask. One difference (especially on a platform like Netflix) for fans is that original programming can be dumped in chunks, but the trade-off is a reduced number of episodes in a typical season. A Netflix series like Stranger Things averages less than 10 episodes a season, which is less than the standard network and cable series that tops around 20 and above. When seasons are short, opportunities for exposition like expanding on season four fan-favorite Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn, get lost in the process. Not that the ensemble series is short on compelling characters, but we barely scratched the surface of the rocker and dungeon master of the Hellfire Club at Hawkins High. Thanks to author Caitlin Schneiderhan, we'll get to know him better despite his grim fate going out in a blaze of glory, thrashing Metallica's "Master of Puppets" at the Upside-Down before Vecna's (Jamie Campbell Bower) demonic legion caught up to him. Netflix released an excerpt from Schneiderhan's latest book, Stranger Things: Flight of the Icarus, that introduces Eddie's father, Al Munson. Here's just a small taste of what you can expect…

Stranger Things: Flight of the Icarus: Meet Al Munson

On ﬁrst glance, the place looks like any other run-down property out in the boonies. This part of the state is riddled with them, sprawling acres of land that nobody gives enough of a shit about to maintain. But this particular shithole features a warehouse with boarded-up windows and wide double doors, a generator large enough to run all of Hawkins, and a stockpile of power tools that would make Uncle Wayne salivate. All the telltale signs of a chop shop. And chop shops run at night. Which means that right about now, as the clock ticks toward eleven, the upstanding members of society who run the place should be all tuckered out and ready for bed. "You ready?" Dad asks. The honest answer is no, I am not ready to rob a chop shop, but then I think about the demo tape that's currently on its way in a padded envelope to some windowed, spotless ofﬁce building on Sunset Boulevard. The sun probably doesn't feel so harsh in California. "Yup," I say. And I follow Dad out of the van and through the trees along the side of the road.

For more, including notes from Quinn, you can check out the remainder of the excerpt here. Published by Penguin Random House, Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus is now available.

