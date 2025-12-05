Posted in: Netflix, Stranger Things, TV | Tagged: stranger things

Stranger Things: Google Easter Egg Takes You to The Upside Down

Google's Easter Egg celebrates Netflix's Stranger Things when you search for the series, taking you on a trip to the Upside Down.

Google never disappoints when it comes to infusing Easter Eggs into its search engine. Whether it's to commemorate the birthday of a famous historical figure or acknowledge a pop culture establishment, there are always new opportunities to create innovative experiences, however small or grand. In this case, to commemorate the final season of the Netflix series Stranger Things, fans who search for the Matt & Ross Duffer series are in for a real treat. At first, the search results are fairly standard in terms of details, until you see a 20-sided die with 20 faces facing the viewer. When you click on it, it comes up with what Dungeons and Dragons fans refer to as a "natural 1," which is the worst possible case scenario in the tabletop game's setting as the screen.

Google Easter Egg a Nod to Stranger Things Upside-Down

After the roll, the viewer sees the screen fissure underneath in red as the browser is briefly flashed in bright red before the screen is darkened in grey, with flakes of ash adorning the background. All the text and graphics below the search bar and categories are rendered upside down with a bright red X at the bottom for the viewer to turn everything back to normal. With season five's release, the Hawkins heroes are trying to stave off Vecna's (Jamie Campbell Bower) plans to unleash Armageddon on the small town. The plan was inspired by Vecna's initial kidnapping of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) in season one, as the supernatural demon plans to do the same to the town's other children in a Matrix-inspired scheme. At part one's conclusion, we find Will is not only able to tap into the mind of Vecna, but his powers, too, saving his friends from the Demogorgons. Part two will release on Christmas Day on Netflix with the finale on New Year's Eve.

