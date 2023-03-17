Stu Grayson Officially Rejoins AEW Following AEW Dynamite Match Tony Khan announced on Twitter that Stu Grayson is officially back with AEW, leaving The Chadster bewildered and devastated over the news.

Stu Grayson is once again All Elite following his appearance on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. Grayson, one of the original members of the Dark Order faction, joined his former teammates to take on the Blackpool Combat Club on the episode, which took place in Winnipeg. When The Chadster heard this news, he was just so cheesed off!

The Chadster was no fan of Grayson's because The Chadster doesn't particularly care for anyone who works for AEW, since the company's owner, billionaire playboy Tony Khan, is totally obsessed with The Chadster and goes out of his way to make The Chadster's life absolutely miserable. In The Chadster's opinion, anyone who works for Tony Khan is complicit in his campaign of harassment of The Chadster, which Khan executes by booking AEW shows that compete with The Chadster's beloved WWE, often seemingly designed from start to finish to cause The Chadster stress and grief.

But when Grayson left AEW in April of 2022, The Chadster thought that he probably felt guilty for everything Tony Khan had done to The Chadster, such as causing The Chadster to become sexually impotent. So The Chadster was happy and hoped that it would be the start of an exodus of talent that could finally put a stop to AEW, and Tony Khan's vendetta against The Chadster, for good. But now it looks like Grayson was just biding his time to totally screw over The Chadster by rejoining AEW. Auughh man! So unfair!

Tony Khan made the news official on Twitter, confirming The Chadster's worst nightmare: AEW may be around for a long time, and The Chadster's beloved WWE may never be able to regain the monopoly on the industry that made for a much safer, and, in The Chadster's opinion, better wrestling landscape. Thanks to Tony Khan, not only is there competition for viewers forcing WWE to put more effort into their booking, but there is competition for wrestlers too, which leaves WWE with less leverage in negotiating with its independent contractors. Tony Khan knows how much this cheeses The Chadster off but he does it anyway because that's the kind of person he is.

Welcome back to AEW, @stu_dos! After a great match last night on #AEWDynamite in his return, he's more motivated than ever, and now it's official:

Stu Grayson is All Elite, again! pic.twitter.com/7HpPbs2M9g — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 17, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And now, The Chadster knows what kind of person Stu Grayson is as well: the kind of person who doesn't care if the Chadster ever overcomes his crippling sexual impotence as long as he is collecting a paycheck from Tony Khan, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!