Succession Season 3: Alexander Skarsgard Joins HBO Drama Series

The hit HBO drama series, Succession, announced that Alexander Skarsgård will be joining the cast as a third season recurring character. Skarsgård has past and recent connections to HBO, as one of his most well-known roles being Eric in True Blood. Succession began back in 2018 and has gathered numerous nominations and has won 2 Golden Globe awards. The dramatic series revolves around the Roy family and what follows after the father, the head of their large media company, steps down from his position and his children fight over control. With an already star-studded cast, including names such as Brian Cox, Nicholas Braun, Sarah Snook, and Jeremy Strong, Succession continues to get bigger with the addition of Skarsgård.

Skarsgård will be playing the character of Lukas Matsson who is a tech founder and CEO whose confrontational nature will bring even more drama to Succession's story. The themes of family tension, corporate schemes, greed, alliances within financial sects, and more are sure to bring out a unique side of Skarsgård's acting. It will be interesting to see how the characters act against one another with a new dynamic in play. The production of the third season of Succession is still underway at the moment. Jesse Armstrong continues as showrunner- which is a good thing since he did create the series and his vision appears to be going strong with this continued success. Skarsgård has recently come from big film projects such as his role in Godzilla vs Kong and his work alongside Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe in The Northman. There are currently 24 episodes ready for new viewers to binge-watch of the two seasons already out. Let us know in the comments below if you're excited to see Skarsgård in this new role and if you'll be watching when the new season comes out!