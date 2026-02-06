Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: Sunny Nights

Sunny Nights: D'Arcy Carden & Will Forte Comedy-Drama Heading to Hulu

Sunny Nights, the Australian comedy caper series that finds Will Forte and D'Arcy Carden in over their heads, will premiere on Hulu in March.

Article Summary Sunny Nights, starring D’Arcy Carden and Will Forte, premieres on Hulu March 11th after debuting on Stan.

The comedy-drama follows mismatched siblings running a spray-tan business turned crime caper in Australia.

Created by Nick Keetch and Ty Freer, the series is directed by Trent O’Donnell of Colin from Accounts fame.

The eight-episode series features a stellar cast and is produced by Echo Lake and Jungle Entertainment.

The Australia-set D'Arcy Carden and Will Forte spray-tan comedy drama Sunny Nights will premiere on Hulu in the U.S. on March 11th. The comedy drama is directed and run by Trent O'Donnell, who also worked on the hit comedy series Colin from Accounts. Colin from Accounts star Patrick Brammall will make a special appearance in the show. The supporting cast includes Rachel House (Thor: Ragnarok), Jessica De Gouw (The Couple Next Door), Miritana Hughes (Preacher), Ra Chapman (Wentworth), and Megan Wilding (Mystery Road: Origin).

Sunny Nights is about a pair of mismatched siblings who end up in way over their heads. Forte plays strait-laced American Martin Marvin, attempting to get a mobile spray-tan business up and running. Carden is his loose-cannon sister, Vicki. As they attempt to turn their company from a start-up operating out of the back of a van into a multi-million-dollar empire, they cross swords with a ruthless gangster and must figure out how to stay alive and out of prison.

"I love this show, and I can't wait for everyone to see it," Carden said. "Will Forte, Trent O'Donnell, and I became blood brothers for life while filming in Australia. We had the best, warmest, most talented cast and crew, with whom we also became blood brothers. The writers blew us away with every script. We demanded they become our blood brothers, and they complied."

"I am so excited about Sunny Nights coming to Hulu," added Forte. "Working with D'Arcy, Trent, and our amazing Australian crew was an incredibly special experience. And I'm thrilled that the show turned out to be as fun and funny as it was to make."

Nick Keetch and Ty Freer created the eight-episode series, which premiered on Australian streamer Stan. It hails from producers Echo Lake Entertainment (which produced The Great for Hulu) and Jungle Entertainment (which made Good Cop, Bad Cop, unexpectedly the funniest show on The CW, though granted that bar isn't high).

"We are thrilled to once again be working with our friends at Hulu, having had such a great experience with their team on The Great," said Doug Mankoff, executive producer and CEO, Echo Lake. "We can't think of a better team to handle this bold series straddling both comedy and drama." Jason Burrows, Managing Director, Jungle Entertainment, said, "It's a brilliant collaboration between some of the best creatives working today, and Hulu is the perfect home for this kind of smart, darkly comedic crime drama."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!