Super Bowl LIX: Brady, Burkhardt Set for FOX; Bourbon Street Pregame

Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt will call Super Bowl LIX for FOX, with the pregame show broadcasting live from Bourbon Street and much more.

Kansas City Chiefs. Philadelphia Eagles. NFL's Super Bowl LIX. We've got the teams set, and we know that Kendrick Lamar and SZA will be holding down the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. But who does FOX have on tap to announce and report during the game as well as during the pregame festivities? With the network's coverage kicking off on Sunday, February 9th at 6:30 pm ET, FOX), live from the Superdome, play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will call the big game. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be reporting live from the field. FOX NFL rules expert Mike Pereira will provide expert rules analysis throughout the game.

But before we get to Super Bowl LIX, you know we have 97 hours of pregame coverage to enjoy, right? Okay, we're exaggerating just a wee bit. Beginning at 1 pm ET, FOX NFL Sunday and FOX NFL Kickoff will pull off a Voltron-like coming together for the FOX Super Bowl LIX Pregame – five-and-a-half hours of live coverage coming to you from the FOX Sports set on Bourbon Street. Of course, we can expect the usual suspects to be at the desk – hosts Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson, Rob Gronkowski, and FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer.

But as much as we love Menefee, Bradshaw, Long, Strahan, Johnson, Gronkowski, and Glazer, five-and-a-half hours is still a long stretch of time. Thankfully, the gang is set to be joined by host Charissa Thompson; Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champ Charles Woodson; three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman; four-time Pro Bowler Michael Vick; NFL insider/reporter Peter Schrager; FOX NFL reporter Kristina Pink; The Manning Hour host Cooper Manning; and the announce team of Burkhardt, Brady, Andrews and Rinaldi.

