Super Bowl LX Halftime Show: Bad Bunny Wants to Know If You're Ready

In a new teaser for the Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show, Bad Bunny wants to know if we're ready. Are new details dropping soon?

Despite a whole lot of whining from the Trump Administration and their MAGA lackeys, we're now less than a month away from Bad Bunny headlining the Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show. Since the global phenomenon was first announced by the NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation, we've been wondering who might join Bad Bunny on stage for the big event. We're hoping the teaser released on Thursday is a sign of things to come. As Bad Bunny walks closer to the camera, we get a look at the logo for the halftime show. The caption, in English and Spanish, simply asked, "Ready?" Here's hoping that's a sign of more to come this week…

Here's a look at the teaser that was released earlier today, followed by a look back at when Bad Bunny addressed the controversy during a recent run on NBC's Saturday Night Live:

After sharing that he was very happy performing during the big game, Bad Bunny noted during his monologue as host of NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 51 premiere that everyone was happy about it—including FOX "News." From there, we got a badly edited video of FOX "News" anchors saying that they're thrilled and that Bad Bunny should be president. "Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors," Bad Bunny shared in Spanish following the clip. "It's more than a win for myself, it's a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it." Bad Bunny ended his monologue by joking that anyone who didn't understand what he just said should take the next four months to learn.

"What I'm feeling goes beyond myself," said Bad Bunny in a statement when the news was first announced. "It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL." Roc Nation founder Jay-Z added, "What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world's biggest stage."

It is worth noting that notable performers such as Shania Twain, The Weeknd, Shakira, U2, Enrique Iglesias, Phil Collins, Paul McCartney, Sting, Coldplay, The Rolling Stones, and Rihanna have all performed during the Super Bowl halftime show.

