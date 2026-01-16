Posted in: Apple, NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: bad bunny, super bowl

Super Bowl LX Halftime Show: Bad Bunny's Ready for The World to Dance

In a new promo trailer for February 8th's Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show, Bad Bunny is ready to help get the world dancing.

Article Summary Bad Bunny headlines the Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show with a global dance theme.

A new promo trailer teases a world-class performance on February 8th.

Bad Bunny reflects on the cultural impact of Latinos and his pride in representing his roots.

Past halftime stars include Rihanna, Shakira, U2, The Weeknd, and more iconic performers.

On Thursday night, Apple Music dropped a quick promo featuring Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show headliner Bad Bunny asking, "Ready?" On Friday, the NFL, Apple Music, Roc Nation, and the global phenomenon answered that question with a trailer for the big show, promising "The World Will Dance" on February 8th. You can check out the trailer above, and make sure to keep your radars tuned for more details on the show, who's set to join Bad Bunny for the performance, and more.

After sharing that he was very happy performing during the big game, Bad Bunny noted during his monologue as host of NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 51 premiere that everyone was happy about it—including FOX "News." From there, we got a badly edited video of FOX "News" anchors saying that they're thrilled and that Bad Bunny should be president. "Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors," Bad Bunny shared in Spanish following the clip. "It's more than a win for myself, it's a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it." Bad Bunny ended his monologue by joking that anyone who didn't understand what he just said should take the next four months to learn.

"What I'm feeling goes beyond myself," said Bad Bunny in a statement when the news was first announced. "It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL." Roc Nation founder Jay-Z added, "What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world's biggest stage."

It is worth noting that notable performers such as Shania Twain, The Weeknd, Shakira, U2, Enrique Iglesias, Phil Collins, Paul McCartney, Sting, Coldplay, The Rolling Stones, and Rihanna have all performed during the Super Bowl halftime show.

