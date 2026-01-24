Posted in: NBC, NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: bad bunny, Green Day, opinion, super bowl, trump

Super Bowl LX Welcomes Bad Bunny, Green Day; Loses Donald Trump

Super Bowl LX will have Bad Bunny and Green Day, and won't have Donald Trump. Trump announced that he would be skipping the big game.

When we first heard that global phenomenon Bad Bunny had been tapped to headline the NFL, Roc Nation, and Apple Music's Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show, we knew it wouldn't take long for the Trump Administration and its MAGA followers to lose their collective s**t over the news. It didn't get much better for them when it was announced that Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool, aka Green Day, would kick off the big game's opening ceremony on February 8th. Checking with the New York Post, Trump revealed that he's taking a pass on Super Bowl LX. "It's just too far away. I would. I've [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me," Trump shared. "I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter." As for Bad Bunny and Green Day, it seems someone close to him explained to him what they've been saying. "I'm anti-them. I think it's a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible," he added.

After sharing that he was very happy performing during the big game, Bad Bunny noted during his monologue as host of NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 51 premiere that everyone was happy about it—including FOX "News." From there, we got a badly edited video of FOX "News" anchors saying that they're thrilled and that Bad Bunny should be president. "Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors," Bad Bunny shared in Spanish following the clip. "It's more than a win for myself, it's a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it." Bad Bunny ended his monologue by joking that anyone who didn't understand what he just said should take the next four months to learn.

"What I'm feeling goes beyond myself," said Bad Bunny in a statement when the news was first announced. "It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL." Roc Nation founder Jay-Z added, "What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world's biggest stage."

It was the moment when Green Day reminded everyone that they were Green Day. During the broadcast of the Ryan Seacrest-hosted 52nd edition of ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024, the band launched into the title track from its 2004 album, American Idiot – and that's when a lot of Donald Trump followers got a reality check from the band. Because instead of the original line, "I'm not a part of a redneck agenda," lead singer Armstrong updated it to, "I'm not a part of the MAGA agenda." Along with "American Idiot," the band also performed "Holiday," "Basket Case," "Welcome to Paradise," and "Dilemma."

It is worth noting that notable performers such as Shania Twain, The Weeknd, Shakira, U2, Enrique Iglesias, Phil Collins, Paul McCartney, Sting, Coldplay, The Rolling Stones, and Rihanna have all performed during the Super Bowl halftime show.

