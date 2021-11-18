Super Crooks: Netflix Releases Anime Series Funky Opening Credits

With only a week to go until Netflix's adaptation of Mark Millar & Leinil Yu's Super Crooks starts scamming, scheming and back-stabbing its way across our streaming screens, viewers are getting a look at the OP (opening or the opening credits) for the anime. Based on Millar and Yu's original graphic novel, the 13-episode series is directed by Motonobu Hori, with Dai Sato serving as writer & story editor, and Towa Tei composing. Yu supervised character designs created by Takashi Mitani, with the superpowered heist story showcasing the super-villains' side of things lushly produced by Bones.

Now here's a look at the opening credits to Netflix's Super Crooks, with "Alpha" by TOWA TEI (with Taprikk Sweezee) adding a smooth, funky vibe to the proceedings as our villains look to take down a bigger "big bad" crime boss:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Super Crooks OP (Clean) | ALPHA – TOWA TEI with Taprikk Sweezee | Netflix Anime (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Sby8-UDIa4&t=9s)

Here's a look at the official trailer for the super-heist of the millennia, with Netflix's Super Crooks ready to steal your streaming screens on November 25th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Super Crooks | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qOCFaeaJVDQ)

Luck's never been on their side, but this crew of small-time crooks with superpowers recruited by none other than Johnny Bolt is rolling the dice on one last heist. Their target: A ruthless super-powered crime boss. What can go wrong? Based on the graphic novel of the same name by comic book legend Mark Millar, this super-powered heist story about eight super-villains is jam-packed with action and told in 13x 30-minute episodes, lushly produced by Bones.

The full English dub cast includes Johnny Bolt – Jonah Scott; Kasey Ann – Abby Trott; The Bastard – Jason Marnocha; Carmine / The Heat – Doug Stone; The Gladiator – Beau Billingslea; Josh / The Ghost – Bill Butts; TK McCabe – Bill Rogers; Roddy Diesel – Bruno Oliver; Sammy Diesel – Ben Pronsky; The Praetorian – DC Douglas; and Forecast – Zeno Robinson. The full Japanese dub cast includes Johnny Bolt – Kenjiro Tsuda; Kasey Ann – Maaya Sakamoto; Christopher Matts – Hiroshi Yanaka; Carmine / The Heat – Yasushi Kimura; The Gladiator – Pierre Taki; Josh / The Ghost – Junichi Suwabe; Salamander – Hisao Egawa; TK McCabe – Eiji Takemoto; Roddy Diesel – Tetsu Inada; Sammy Diesel – Subaru Kimura; The Praetorian – Wataru Hatano; and Forecast – KENN.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Super Crooks | Official Teaser | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0cD5kId-fs)

Back in June, Millar also announced that the streaming service was moving forward on a live-action series based on Super Crooks when he also revealed that Jupiter's Legacy would not continue as an ongoing series with a second season. "I'm really proud of what the team achieved with 'Jupiter's Legacy' and the amazing work everyone did on that origin season," Millar posed in a statement on Twiter. "I've been asked a lot about what we're planning next with this world and the answer is to see what the super-villains are getting up to. I've always loved crime stories from Scorsese to Tarantino and super-villains are always the most fun part of any superhero story. To do something exclusively focused on the villains they fight just feels incredibly fresh as we explore what it's like to be a bad guy in a world crawling with good guys who want to put you in jail."

Millar continued, "'Jupiter's Legacy' is a vast and rich space with lots of characters to mine and so I'm happy to share that our next step here is a live-action version of the 'Supercrooks' comic I created with Leinil Francis Yu a few years back. Given where we're going next, we've made the tough call of letting our incredible cast out of their show commitment as we continue to thoughtfully develop all realms of the 'Jupiter's Legacy' saga. We're confident we'll return to it later and just want to say thanks to you guys for your continued support and to the cast and crew who made this look so great."