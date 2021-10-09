Supergirl: DC FanDome Releases Farewell Tribute Clip; S06E15 Preview

The focus of next week's DC FanDome (set for Saturday, October 16th) is to highlight the best & brightest creative minds and projects coming out of the DC Comics universe. But the global fan event will also be taking a moment to honor The CW's Supergirl as it nears the end of its Arrowverse run after six seasons. To that end, the cast gathered for a "Supergirl Farewell Tribute" that's set to air that gives fans a chance to learn their thoughts & feelings about the show and their time on it. And now we have a preview clip, with Melissa Benoist revealing the painful realities that come with on-screen flying while others fondly remember how nice it felt to fly with Supergirl (less wiring, we're assuming?).

Now here's a sneak preview clip from the "Supergirl Farewell Tribute" set for next weekend's DC FanDome:

Now here's an early preview (with our full preview on Sunday) for the next episode of The CW's Supergirl. "Hope for Tomorrow":

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 15 "Hope for Tomorrow": NYXLY KIDNAPS WILLIAM – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) continues to fight Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for the remaining totems but after Nyxly kidnaps William (Staz Nair), Supergirl realizes she needs to take a more proactive stance to keep National City safe. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) faces the biggest challenge of her life. The episode was directed by Tawnia McKiernan with story by Robert Rovner and teleplay by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Nicki Holcomb

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Peta Sergeant (Snowfall) has joined the cast as Nyxly, a quirky and kind 5th Dimensional Imp wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and driven by a tragic backstory. Nyxly helps Kara when she least expects it, and their budding friendship not only heals some of her emotional pain but also helps Nyxly reclaim her own power. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).