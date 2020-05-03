Supergirl Preview: Will Lex Drive Kara and Lena Further Apart?

The CW's Supergirl heads back to our screens this Sunday night, and there are two special reasons to watch this episode (though we're thinking you probably don't need much convincing to tune in). First, series star Melissa Benoist is at the helm, taking the director's chair for "Deus Lex Machina." Our second reason was spoiled by the title, with the chapter centering on Jon Cryer's Lex Luthor and filling in the blanks on what happened post-"Crisis" to turn Lex from "big bad" to real hero. We might want to put a question mark next to that "real hero" part based on the following preview, though. Lex is looking to get back into Lena's (Katie McGrath) good graces, but does that mean driving the wedge between Lena and Kara aka Supergirl (Benoist) deeper or being the peacemaker? Has Lex changed that much, or has he learned to elevate his villainy to new heights?

Cryer teased that some major production-delay related changes might be headed Lex's way by the end of the season during an interview with PeopleTV's Couch Surfing: "The Supergirl folks have talked to me because we couldn't shoot our last episode. We had shot some of the last episode, and they're gonna use some of that footage, but they're writing a whole bunch of new stuff around it. Which is interesting because the way my character was thwarted now doesn't happen anymore. So I was like, 'Oh, did I not get defeated? Wait a minute, I like this!' (laughing) Supervillains, we relish our chance to actually not be defeated every now and then."

