Supergirl S06: Azie Tesfai Excited for Kelly Fans to See What's Ahead

Earlier this month, fans of The CW's Supergirl learned that series star Azie Tesfai (Kelly Olsen) was doing something no other actor on a Greg Berlanti series has ever done before. During the sixth and final season, Tesfai will be the first actor to write an episode of an Arrowverse series- co-writing Episode 12 with supervising producer J. Holtham (and Arrow alum David Ramsey directing). Sitting with Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch for an Instagram Live interview with EW, Tesfai discussed how the opportunity came about- and teased what viewers can expect for Kelly as the series nears its end.

How Social Distancing & Lockdown Made the Opportunity Possible: "I love Kelly Olsen so much and I'm so protective over her. And truly the fans, over the years, have made me step into being more protective over her and they've kind of empowered me to fight for her and speak up for her," Tesfai explained. "I actually wrote a spec script during the break, during COVID when everyone was home, just to kind of show Kelly's voice and maybe some ideas, and that led to me writing the episode."

Preparing for a New Role & Where Things Stand: "I did the 9 to 5 on Zoom with everyone, so I realized I probably like a 9 to 5 [job] more than I thought. I think [we're] on the fifth round of draft notes right now. So it's been really exciting."

On Importance of Representation & Working with Ramsey: "It's been great, I think, the nuance of not just representing the Black voice, but the Black female voice, and every Black experience is different. To have David Ramsey directing the episode… that makes me really excited," Tesfai revealed. "Ramsey and I had dinner the other night and just talking about his perspective and experiences; they're very different than mine. So, I think to have such a well-balanced [group] between me, J., who I'm writing the episode with, and David Ramsey, I think fans will feel really excited and hopefully seen and heard."

On What Episode 12 (and the Future) Holds for Kelly Fans: With regards to the episode, Tesfai says, "[Episode] 12, in my opinion, for Kelly, is the most epic episode of the season, so I'm excited to get to pen it." The actor also believes Kelly fans will like what the second half of the 20-episode final season holds for Kelly. "The fans have been very vocal about what they want to see for Kelly — and I feel like they know what I'm talking about — and they, especially in the back half of the season, will get everything that they want, and it makes me very excited," Tesfai revealed.

In September 2020, Supergirl fans learned that the series would end its fight for truth and justice with the sixth season- with reportedly the combination of production delays and a dip in ratings being the contributing factor in the producers, the studio, the network, and Benoist making the decision to go out on a high note with an extended final season. Filming on the sixth season is currently underway in Vancouver and has accommodated for Benoist's time away (with the writing team working on storylines comprising the series' final 20 episodes).

Here's a look at Benoist's Instagram post addressing the news, where she promises fans an ending that will honor both the series and their commitment to it: "I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season":

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I'm forever grateful. I'm so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season. ♥️ el mayarah 💪"