Supergirl S06E03 Preview: Kara's New Ally? Lex Goes After Luthor Corp

Just when you think things are starting to take a turn for the better, The CW's Supergirl throws a few more twists in the mix. Lex (Jon Cryer) going to jail? Not going to happen. Kara (Melissa Benoist) saved from the Phantom Zone. Nope- at least not yet, and we have more of that damn "Crisis" fallout to thank for it. So needless to say, "Team Supergirl" still has a whole mess of trouble to deal with heading into this week's episode "Phantom Menaces." But while Lena (Katie McGrath) finds herself fighting against her brother for the future of Luthor Corp, Kara may have just made a new friend that could turn the tides in her favor- as you're about to see in the following preview:

Supergirl Season 6, Episode 3 "Phantom Menaces": BATTLE OF WITS – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) makes a new ally. Lena (Katie McGrath) and Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) battle for control of Luthor Corp. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Emilio Ortega Aldrich.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Supergirl 6×03 Promo "Phantom Menaces" (HD) Season 6 Episode 3 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DEFRs3P-mag)

In this sixth and final season, Supergirl will immediately be thrust into the greatest challenge of her life — forced to confront her own mortality, and the prospect of losing all hope. As her friends rally to help her in this difficult fight, a new villain will arrive in National City and test her resolve. While trying to save National City, Supergirl and her friends will confront issues of social justice — including prejudice, racism, intolerance — societal ills that Supergirl's alter-ego, Kara Danvers, will take on as a journalist. As threats mount on all sides, and new villains partner with old villains, the Superfriends find themselves in a race to amass power in their attempts to keep everyone safe. Ultimately, the Superfriends will have to examine their own use of power, and confront their own blindspots. Supergirl will learn that her real power comes from within, and that her greatest gift is inspiring others to access the same power within themselves. Our Superfriends will learn that the best way for heroes to help the world is by empowering each individual. Only then, will they be Stronger Together.

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Peta Sergeant (Snowfall) has joined the cast as Nyxly, a quirky and kind 5th Dimensional Imp wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and driven by a tragic backstory. Nyxly helps Kara when she least expects it, and their budding friendship not only heals some of her emotional pain but also helps Nyxly reclaim her own power.

Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).