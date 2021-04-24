Supergirl Star Katie McGrath Explains Why Lena's a "Very Real Hero"

As The CW's Supergirl continues its sixth and final season run, one unexpected new member of Kara's (Melissa Benoist) "Super Friends" has viewers speculating over what the future might hold for them: Katie McGrath's Lena Luthor. Now, the network has released a new clip where McGrath explains why Lena is a "very real hero" and more. "I really would like to see Lena come into full acceptance of who she is, that she's fully accepted who she is, what she's done, and who she is now. She's not hung up about the bad parts of her, and she's fully accepted the woman that she is, warts and all, and she believes that she is a good person," McGrath explained during a recent interview with EW. "For me, that would be such a lovely wrapping up for Lena because she struggled so much with who she is. To finally just take a deep breath and go, 'I'm enough, Lena is enough,' and be happy for it, I know it sounds so simple, it's not like these grand plans that everybody else probably wants for their characters, but it's so simple for Lena. I just want her to finally be okay with who she is."

"It's very rare in this business that you get to tell a story from start to finish completely; a lot of times, shows are canceled before they get there," she explained. "So when the show does finish, we have the privilege of being able to tell the ending. Our showrunners are amazing, and our writers are brilliant, and the idea that they've come up with, you will get an ending." Noting that "being with the Super Friends and helping and working with them goes a long way" towards helping Lena forgive herself and to realize her potential beyond the Luthor name, McGrath teased that viewers should expect shocks and surprises in every episode of the series' final season run. "People are going to lose their minds when they watch all of it. The moment when Kara comes back is going to be very important, and it was for us too because we got Mel back, so it was great," McGrath explained. "But every episode up until we finish will have something that's going to shock and surprise and impress."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Supergirl | Katie McGrath: Lena Luthor | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cV6rA3FSpvs)

Supergirl Season 6, Episode 5 "Prom Night!": THE FLASHBACK TO MIDVALE INTRODUCES A YOUNG CAT GRANT – Nia (Nicole Maines) and Brainy (Jesse Rath) attempt to save Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) from the Phantom Zone by time-traveling back to Kara's home in 2009. While determined to secure the item needed to help Supergirl, Brainy is worried about keeping a low profile so as not to alter the future timeline. However, when their ship crashes upon arrival, a young Kara Danvers (guest star Izabela Vidovic) is the first on the scene. Meanwhile, a young reporter named Cat Grant (guest star Eliza Helm) sets her sights on Midvale as she suspects there is a big story in the small town. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Jess Kardos.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Supergirl 6×05 Promo "Prom Night!" (HD) Season 6 Episode 5 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2D10X3AU3hU)

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Peta Sergeant (Snowfall) has joined the cast as Nyxly, a quirky and kind 5th Dimensional Imp wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and driven by a tragic backstory. Nyxly helps Kara when she least expects it, and their budding friendship not only heals some of her emotional pain but also helps Nyxly reclaim her own power.

Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).