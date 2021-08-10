Supergirl Stealing: Benoist Wants Costume Badly; Rath May Have Issues

With The CW's Supergirl set to kick off its final run of episodes starting August 24, Melissa Benoist (Kara Danvers/Supergirl), David Harewood (Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz), Azie Tesfai (Kelly Olsen/Guardian), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Jesse Rath (Brainy/Brainiac 5), and more are taking some time to weigh in on a very important topic. Yes. That's right. If given the opportunity, they let us know what they would steal from their character. Our two biggest takeaways? First, that Benoist really wants a suit. Second, if Rath takes anything else from the set then he'll be able to produce the show from his backyard.

Here's a look at what's on the cast's personal "steal lists", followed by Benoist signaling the end of filming and then a preview of what's still to come before the final credits roll:

"Thank you for an incredible 6 years—the cast who became family, everyone who worked on the show, all of you who watched us week after week ♥️♥️♥️ that's a wrap on ["Supergirl"]," Benoist wrote in her post marking the final day of filming on the series, accompanied by a photo of Benoist with co-stars Harewood and Chyler Leigh. Here's a look at the post, followed by a look back at Benoist's thoughts on the series ending when it was first announced:

In September 2020, Supergirl fans learned that the series would end its fight for truth and justice with the sixth season- with reportedly the combination of production delays and a dip in ratings being the contributing factor in the producers, the studio, the network, and Benoist making the decision to go out on a high note with an extended final season. Here's a look at Benoist's Instagram post addressing the news, where she promises fans an ending that will honor both the series and their commitment to it: "I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season":

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I'm forever grateful. I'm so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season. ♥️ el mayarah 💪"

The return of The CW's Supergirl for the remainder of its sixth and final season begins with some good news for Benoist's Kara- she's Phantom Zone-free. But as you're about to see from the following return trailer, the optimistic vibes end there as "Team Kara" faces a threat that could turn Earth into a sequel to what happened to Krypton. Add into that equation Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) making her stowed-away presence known and you quickly understand that trying to squeeze in series-ending downtime to reflect and laugh might be few and far between. Viewers should more hope that all of the faces they've grown to know and love make it to the finish line in time- with The CW's Supergirl returning for its final run on August 24:

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Peta Sergeant (Snowfall) has joined the cast as Nyxly, a quirky and kind 5th Dimensional Imp wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and driven by a tragic backstory. Nyxly helps Kara when she least expects it, and their budding friendship not only heals some of her emotional pain but also helps Nyxly reclaim her own power. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).

