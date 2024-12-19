Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Superman, Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary, Aaron Rodgers, Creature Commandos, The Penguin, Superman, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, ABC's 2024 IHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Special, Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary, TBS's AEW Dynamite, FX's What We Do in The Shadows, Aaron Rodgers/Ryan Clark, Peacock's Laid, Max's Creature Commandos, Kevin Smith/Local Heroes, HBO's The Penguin, BBC's Doctor Who, ABC's The Rookie, TikTok, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, Prime Video's The Wheel of Time, Marvel Studios (Eyes of Wakanda, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Marvel Zombies, Daredevil: Born Again), DC Studios' Superman, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, The Handmaid's Tale, Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary, Aaron Rodgers, Creature Commandos, The Penguin, Superman, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, December 19, 2024:

Saturday Night Live Checks In with Martin Short, SNL Cast at Read-Thru

The Handmaid's Tale Final Season "Pretty Chilling But Also Exciting"

2024 IHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Special: Our Preview/Viewing Guide

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Preview: Our Fav SNL Sketch & More

Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary Crossover Promo: The Gang Pays a Visit

AEW Dynamite Preview: Will Tony Khan Make the Naughty List This Year?

What We Do in The Shadows Finale: The More Things (Don't) Change…

ESPN: Aaron Rodgers Should Talk Jets Record, Not Vax Records: Clark

Laid Stars Hyland & Angarano on "Sitcom Feel," Improv, Costars & More

Creature Commandos: James Gunn Updates Spotify Playlist for Episode 4

Kevin Smith, Universal TV Developing Comics/Crime-Solving Series

The Penguin EP Matt Reeves Keeps Season 2 Hopes Alive

SNL 50 Midweek: Martin Short Shares His Christmas Gift-Giving List

Doctor Who: Coughlan on Olivia Rodrigo, Her "Roman Empire" & More

The Rookie Cast Has Some Advice For Future Rookies Joining The Series

U.S. Supreme Court Set To Hear Arguments on TikTok Ban on Jan. 10th

Mayor of Kingstown: Jeremy Renner Series Gets Season 4 Green Light

The Wheel of Time Season 3 Welcomes Williams, Kerr, Fetherston, Lopes

Eyes of Wakanda, "Spider-Man" & More: Winderbaum "Pitches" 2025 Slate

Superman Promo Features Lois, The Daily Planet Team; Message From Gunn

Superman Not DCU Set-Up Film; Mister Terrific "Big Part of The Plot"

Ms. Marvel, Win or Lose, Bluey, Pop-Tarts & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

