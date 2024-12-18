Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Ms. Marvel, Win or Lose, Bluey, Pop-Tarts & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Ms. Marvel, Win or Lose, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Bluey, Superman, Cunk on Life, Pop-Tarts Bowl, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s Ms. Marvel, ABC's Scrubs, Disney+'s Win or Lose, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, BBC & Disney's Bluey, DC Studios' Superman, Prime Video's Secret Level, USA Network's WWE Raw, Peacock's Laid, DC Studios, Netflix & BBC's Cunk on Life, The Big Bang Theory/MTV & Nick at Nite, 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl, Apple TV+'s Silo, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Ms. Marvel, Win or Lose, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Bluey, Superman, Cunk on Life, 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, December 18, 2024:

Squid Game: Unleashed Drops Launch Trailer With Release

Ms. Marvel: Marvel Studios' Winderbaum on Iman Vellani's MCU Future

Scrubs Creator Bill Lawrence: Revival/Return Won't Ignore Season 9

Win or Lose Actress "Disheartened" by Disney Pulling Trans Storyline

Star Trek: Lower Decks Finale "The New Next Generation" Images & More

Stranger Things 5 Team Shares a Look at Some Pretty Nasty Business

Bluey Creator Will "Take a Break" From TV Series to Focus on Film

Win or Lose: Disney Pulls Transgender Storyline from Pixar Series

Superman: How David Corenswet Changed James Gunn's Mind on Trunks

Secret Level: Season 2 Set for Video Game-Themed Animated Series

WWE Raw Dominates Again as War Raiders Take Home Gold

Laid: Hsu & Mamet on Ensemble Cast/Chemistry, Comedy Approach & More

DC Studios Kicks Off "Fan First" For All Things New DCU & More

Cunk on Life Sneak Peek Released; Philomena Cunk Eyeing a Brat Winter

The Big Bang Theory Gets Holiday Season Debuts on MTV, Nick at Nite

2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl Trophy Has "Oppenheimer" Origin Story (VIDEO)

The Eminence in Shadow: New Audiobook Joins Manga, Anime Adapts

Bluey Goes Big Time! BBC, Disney Announce 2027 Animated Feature Film

Silo Renewed for 2 Seasons; Apple TV+ Series Ending with Season 4

Superman, Doctor Who, Jessica Jones & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Yellowstone Series Finale in the Daily LITG, 17th of December, 2024

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!