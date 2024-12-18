Posted in: BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: doctor who, joy to the world

Doctor Who: Coughlan on Olivia Rodrigo, Her "Roman Empire" & More

Doctor Who Christmas Special: "Joy to the World" star Nicola Coughlan on her TARDIS jukebox picks, checking out her "Roman Empire," and more.

With only a week to go until Showrunner Russell T. Davies' Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Nicola Coughlan-starring, Steven Moffat-written Doctor Who Christmas Special, "Joy to the World" hits our screens, we're getting a chance to get to know Coughlan. We know what you're thinking – between Derry Girls and Bridgerton alone, Coughlan isn't exactly a stranger to us – but for this go-around, she gets a chance to let us know a little more about her in terms of the long-running series. For example, The Doctor would be getting some Olivia Rodrigo in the TARDIS if she had a say over the jukebox. In addition, Coughlan shares why she would prefer to travel to the past than the future, where she would travel to, and what (in this case, who) she would bring along with her.

Here's that chance to get to know Coughlan a little better, followed by the latest trailer for the Doctor Who Christmas Special and a look at what else we know about "Joy to the World" (hitting BBC One, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day):

Doctor Who Christmas Special: "Joy to the World" (Official Overview)

Along with Gatwa and Coughlan, the special also stars Steph de Whalley as Anita, Jonathan Aris as Melnak, Joel Fry as Trev, Peter Benedict as Basil, Julia Watson as Hilda, and Niamh Marie Smith as Sylvia. Produced by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios for the BBC and Disney Branded Television and set to hit Disney+, BBC One, and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day, here's a look at the overview released in the BBC's holiday rundown:

Ham and cheese toastie and a pumpkin latte? The Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, returns this Christmas for a time-hopping trip through the history of Earth.

The episode introduces Joy, starring Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton, Derry Girls), who checks into a London hotel in 2024, only to discover that her quiet stay is anything but ordinary. When Joy opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel, she discovers danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor. But a deadly plan is unfolding across the Earth, just in time for Christmas.

Where has the Doctor been? What is going on in Joy's hotel room? An old enemy of the Doctor's is lurking in the wings, and all of human history hangs in the balance. Can the Doctor save Christmas – everywhere, all at once?

