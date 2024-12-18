Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: nathan fillion, The Rookie

The Rookie Cast Has Some Advice For Future Rookies Joining The Series

Cast members from ABC's The Rookie had some fun in a video offering advice on what rookies need to know before joining the hit series.

With well less than a month to go now until ABC and Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie returns for its seventh season (Tuesday, January 7th), the cast is taking a moment to offer an impromptu, tongue-in-cheek "PSA" for any rookies looking to join the series. As you know, Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and Patrick Keleher have joined the cast for the upcoming season as the squad's newbies, so it looks like we're getting some insights into the lessons they learned and what other potential rookies should keep in mind.

Here's a look at the advice that the cast had to share about what newbies should know about joining the long-running series – followed by a look back at some other cool The Rookie-related stuff:

Here's a look back at the official key art poster and logline/overview for the seventh season, as well as a look at what we know about the spinoff so far – followed by three examples of the huge amount of blooper videos that ABC posted over on YouTube. Seriously. You can check out the main playlist over on YouTube for a full rundown – they're definitely worth your time.

John Nolan, once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Now recovering from a gunshot wound and feeling the effects of his age, John and the team welcome two new rookies and continue the hunt for two dangerous escaped prisoners who have very personal vendettas.

Earlier this month, the news hit that Lionsgate Television and 20th Television were in early development on a new spinoff series, with Hawley writing the police-based spinoff. According to reports, the series would be set in Washington state and focus on a male police officer "who is stepping into a new phase of life in his second act." If that sounds like the basic overview of the original series, well… you're not alone because we thought the same thing. That said, it's way too early to be dropping specifics – so we take what we can get. Along with penning the project, Hawley is also set to executive-produce alongside Fillion, Bill Norcross (whose life story inspired the franchise series) – all EPs on The Rookie – and Michelle Chapman. Lionsgate Television and 20th Television would co-produce the series.

Now, here's a look back at the image gallery of the cast that was released in November:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

