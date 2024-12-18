Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil, eyes of wakanda, marvel zombies, your friendly neighborhood spider-man

Eyes of Wakanda, "Spider-Man" & More: Winderbaum "Pitches" 2025 Slate

Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum "pitches" what he wants people to know about Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Daredevil: Born Again, Eyes of Wakanda, and Marvel Zombies.

It was back at the end of October when we were treated to a Marvel Studios/Disney+ 2025 trailer that offered some great looks and release dates for a number of upcoming series. We're talking What If…? Season 3 on December 22nd, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on January 29, Daredevil: Born Again on March 4, Ironheart on June 24, Eyes of Wakanda on August 6, Marvel Zombies on October 3, and Wonder Man in December 2025. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, explained how he wants Marvel Studios' series lineup to reflect what he remembers best about collecting comics as a child and "pitched" fans on four 2025 shows to demonstrate the lineup's diverse storytelling.

When asked to offer his "elevator pitch" for the television slate set to hit in 2025, Winderbaum began by referring back to when he was a child and the wide variety of offerings that Marvel Comics made available. "There was heightened fantasy with Thor. There was soap opera with social commentary in X-Men. There were adventure stories in The Avengers and Iron Man," Winderbaum explained, adding that it's his goal for the television side to tell stories "that are in different genres and have different tones and speak to different segments of the fandom." Based on how Winderbaum pitched four projects set to hit our screens next year (Marvel's Ironheart is set for Summer 2025), it sounds like he's accomplishing that goal.

"'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' is just a fun ride. It's a cartoon about Peter Parker in high school and his friends and the high-stakes world of vigilantism in New York while you're trying to make ends meet and keep your friend group together. 'Daredevil: Born Again' is a very, very grounded street-level violent story with a lot to say about the world we live in. 'Eyes of Wakanda' is a story about conquest and national identity, in a way, through this four-part adventure. 'Marvel Zombies' is this sprawling adventure story that uses the whole world as its backdrop. Every one of these shows has a different tone and a different type of story in a different genre. And just like the comics, it speaks to the breadth of the Marvel brand."

