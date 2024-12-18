Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bytedance, supreme court, TikTok

U.S. Supreme Court Set To Hear Arguments on TikTok Ban on Jan. 10th

The U.S. Supreme Court has scheduled January 10th for arguments regarding the law banning TikTok in the U.S. and whether it's constitutional.

Nine days before a law goes into effect that would ban TikTok in the United States unless it divests from the social media service, ByteDance will be getting a chance to argue its case before the U.S. Supreme Court. Two weeks after a U.S. Federal Appeals Court upheld the law that set the January 19, 2025, deadline, the high court announced earlier today that it will hear arguments on January 10, 2025, on the constitutionality of the federal law and if it is a restriction on the company's right to free speech under the First Amendment. Those supporting the law argue that TikTok serves as a security risk to the U.S., serving as a pipeline of data for the Chinese government.

"The Supreme Court has an established record of upholding Americans' right to free speech. Today, we are asking the Court to do what it has traditionally done in free speech cases: apply the most rigorous scrutiny to speech bans and conclude that it violates the First Amendment," TikTok wrote in a statement released earlier this week, shortly after the news that an application for an emergency injunction had been filed, with ByteDance looking for the implementation of the law to be blocked until the high court has had time to assess the company's First Amendment claim. "The TikTok ban results in a massive and unprecedented censorship of over 170 million Americans on January 19, 2025. Estimates show that small businesses on TikTok would lose more than $1 billion in revenue, and creators would suffer almost $300 million in lost earnings in just one month unless the ban is halted."

