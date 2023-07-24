Posted in: DC Universe, Max, Movies, streaming, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, superman legacy

Superman: James Gunn on Justice League, Zaslav Pressure Rumblings

Superman: Legacy writer/director James Gunn on rumblings of a Justice League movie and "pressure" from Warner Bros. Discovery's David Zaslav.

While the ongoing SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes have pretty much shut down production across film & television, writer/director James Gunn's Superman: Legacy is still riding high off of the casting news that's hit so far. Following word that David Corenswet (Hollywood), aka Superman/Clark Kent, and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), aka Lois Lane, would be taking on the lead roles, the casting announcements continued with Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho (but not Daniel Craig as Lex Luthor). While we were hoping for some more casting news to come out of San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, at least we got Gunn back on social media to shoot down more rumblings out there on the intertubes about what's going on (or, in these cases, not going on) with the future of his & Peter Safran's New DCU.

Apparently still enjoying his experience with Meta's Threads (though will Elon Musk's move to rename Twitter as X be a game-changer?), Gunn tackled two topics that were gaining traction on some other sites – with the first one having to do with whether or not DC Studios announced that a new Justice League movie was on the way. From our perspective? That sounded shady because there would have to be so many "tentpoles" in place before a team-up would be viable. Basically, you need to have Batman, Superman & Wonder Woman positioned in their own films/shows first before that. Whether that's the reason or not, Gunn shot that rumbling down with a direct "No."

And the second one might speak to how people feel about Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav than anything having to do with Gunn, Safran, or the new DCU. In response to the rumbling that Zaslav "ordered" Gunn to include additional DC characters in "Legacy" to boost the franchise value. Considering how open both Gunn and Zaslav have been about the DC Studios co-heads being given full control and answerable only to Zaslav, this is another one we're not buying. And Gunn shut this one down, too: "Of course not."

