Superman: Legacy Cast Will Include GOTG Cast Member(s): James Gunn During a Twitter Q&A, James Gunn confirmed that a GOTG cast member (or cast members) will be in the DC Studios film Superman: Legacy.

We all know that James Gunn has been living a very interesting life over the past few months, what with getting the ball rolling on a new DCU as the co-head of DC Studios (with Peter Safran) while also out promoting Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Add into the mix that he's also writing & directing the upcoming Superman: Legacy film, and it's easy to understand why Gunn would want to keep those worlds as separate as possible. Like when he held an impromptu Q&A on Twitter – but with two rules. First, they had to be "Yes" or "No" questions; and second, the questions had to pertain to GotG Vol. 3. Well, it didn't take long for someone to find the right wiggle room to bridge both of Gunn's worlds. But while a lot of folks asked if any cast members from GotG Vol. 3 would be appearing in DC Studios projects (which we already would be the case based on the Creature Commandos casting), one person narrowed it down to Superman: Legacy.

Here's a look at the question – and Gunn keeping his promise with a direct response that should get the dumpster fires of random speculation raging wildly. Though the question & response keep it vague when it comes to whether that mean one or more will be part of the cast:

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."