A Business Proposal: Tapas Digital Comic Now Latest Netflix K-Drama

Kakao Entertainment Corp's global hit web novel and webtoon A Business Proposal is the latest digital comic to become a live-action K-Drama, now available on Netflix Series. Since first released, the popular webnovel and webtoon have garnered over 450 million views in Korea and other global markets as of February 2022 and are exclusively available on Tapas in the US. Now adapted for TV, the show features top Korean stars Hyoseop Ahn and Sejung Kim. A Business Proposal live-action series will air two new episodes weekly on Mondays and Tuesdays, for a total of twelve episodes with a run time of 60 minutes each.

A Business Proposal begins with the story of Ha-ri Shin, who goes on a blind date to help scare away her friend's prospective suitor, not knowing he is the CEO of the company where she is employed. Tae-moo Kang, the CEO, is known for hating two things: lying and office romance. The romantic comedy follows the blossoming romance between the two, despite Ha-ri having taken on a false identity. In other words, the usual K-Drama romantic comedy shenanigans.

The romantic comedy was originally serialized as a web novel in 2017, but Kakao Entertainment transformed it into a webtoon in 2018, leveraging its expertise in creating blockbuster webtoons. The webtoon adaptation was well-received beyond Korea, in markets such as the U.S., Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, and India. The launch as a Netflix Series showcases Kakao Entertainment's streamlined approach to expanding content IPs' lifecycle using different storytelling formats. The company's other webtoons which enjoyed global popularity as video adaptations on Netflix Series include Itaewon Class, The Uncanny Counter, and Space Sweepers.

"I look forward to seeing A Business Proposal come out as a TV series following the webtoon. I hope the show will give viewers a new sense of excitement and joy," said Haehwa, the web novelist who wrote the original story.

"Tapas is thrilled to partner with Netflix on the fan-favorite series A Business Proposal," says Tapas CCO Michele R. Wells. "For some time, we've known that our content is uniquely positioned for adaptation in film and TV, and this series joins our recent release of Dr. Brain in proving the appeal of webcomics across media. A Business Proposal webcomic is available exclusively on Tapas, and will update each Tuesday to provide our audience with ongoing episodes of the story across platforms."

A Business Proposal is now streaming on Netflix.