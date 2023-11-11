Posted in: Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, superman legacy

Superman: Legacy Still Set for July 2025; Creature Commandos Update

James Gunn confirmed that DC Studios' Superman: Legacy will still meet its July 2025 premiere date; David Harbour talks Creature Commandos.

Article Summary DC Studios' Superman: Legacy release date remains July 11, 2025, despite SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes.

James Gunn touts "the most amazing character and set designs I’ve seen in my entire career."

David Harbour discusses his role in Max's Creature Commandos.

The actor's in DC Studios' animated Creature Commandos are expected to play those roles in live-action series & films.

We were originally writing this post as an update on DC Studios's upcoming animated series based on writer J. M. DeMatteis & artist Pat Broderick's Creature Commandos, with David Harbour (Eric Frankenstein) having some interesting things to share about the project. And while we still have that to share, we're kicking things off with DC Studios' co-head James Gunn, and his update on Superman: Legacy. Thanking "the efforts of our talented crew" for working hard and doing what they could during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Gunn shared that they've produced "the most amazing character and set designs I've seen in my entire career." And with that, Gunn confirmed that Superman: Legacy will still me making its original premiere date – July 11, 2025.

Here's a look at Gunn's update from earlier today, letting folks know that the release date for Superman: Legacy is still on track:

Thanks to the efforts of our talented crew, who never lost faith during the longest strikes in Hollywood history, and who never let their foot off the pedal, continuing to barrel forward, creating the most amazing character and set designs I've seen in my entire career,… pic.twitter.com/ntnEbA2fC0 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 11, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Harbour on "Creature Commandos" Differing from "Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein": "Oh, yeah. No, he's very different. I mean, it's the mind of James Gunn, so it is wacky and strange but also full of a lot of depth and complexity. The most interesting thing to me about Frankenstein's monster, in general, is that he was created to be this sort of erudite, intellectual, romantic, brilliant person, and he winds up being a monster. I mean, that complexity can make for some pretty ripe comedy and also pathos—that a guy who considers himself one thing is viewed by others as something very different. That's the broadest, most mysterious way I can put it because all I know is the scripts are really good. What we recorded is really great. I've seen the art, James is a genius. I think it's going to be really fun and really exciting, and it opens up a whole new door to the DC Universe of how these characters will occupy the world. I like the concept of a live-action and cartoon back and forth."

Set for a Summer 2025 premiere, DC Studios' Superman: Legacy stars (so far) David Corenswet (Hollywood) set as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho. The role call for Max's Creature Commandos includes Frank Grillo set as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, and Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot & Weasel, and Steve Agee returning as John Economos. The animated series was cast with voice actors who are also expected to play their characters in any live-action projects down the road.

