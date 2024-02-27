Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, superman legacy

Superman: Legacy Writer/Director James Gunn Shuts Down Budget Report

Superman: Legacy writer/director James Gunn shut down a report that has the film's budget at north of $360 million: "Absolutely not."

Here's a perfect example of just how much of a rollercoaster it can be covering writer/director James Gunn's Superman: Legacy. Over the weekend, we had a chance to pass along what Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) had to share (also more like what she could share) about the table read and the early days of production. That's the coverage we prefer – those behind-the-scenes perspectives as a big production gets underway. And based on how he's been during previous shoots, we're guessing that Gunn will be a reliable source for production intel (on top of everything else going on in the New DCU). But then we have topics like this, where some bad data makes it out onto social media – and then, the rumblings began.

In the article "'Superman: Legacy' Expected to Hire More Than 3,000 Ohioans During Filming" by Tom Demeropolis, Editor, Cincinnati Business Courier, it was noted that the production is set to bring in thousands of jobs and millions of dollars – based on the film's application for state tax credits. Tagging Gunn on Threads, a fan shared the article and asked if the reported budget of approximately $364 million was "true/false." Where did that number come from? This line in the article: "The film's total eligible production expenditures for the Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit were nearly $37 million, or a little more than 10% of the film's total budget of more than $363.8 million." So is the first feature film from DC Studios checking in with a budget greater than a quarter of a billion dollars? "Absolutely not [laughing hysterically emoji]. How in the world do they think they know what our budget is?" was Gunn's response.

Here's a look at Gunn's response when asked that $364 million-dollar question:

Here's a look back at a screencap of Gunn's Threads post sharing a group shot of the cast (and with Nicholas Hoult definitely in Lex Luthor mode) from the table read:

"After the table read with the #Superman cast. Eve, Mr. Terrific, Superman/Clark, Otis, Lex, producer Peter Safran, Jimmy, Metamorpho, Lois, Hawkgirl, me, Guy, The Engineer all together for the first time! What a wonderful day." Gunn wrote as the caption to his Instagram post showing off the team:

Superman: Legacy – James Gunn Makes the Announcement

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

DC Studios' Superman: Legacy stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, and Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) has been tapped to score the film.

