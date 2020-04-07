Superman & Lois Casts Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang

The CW's upcoming Arrowverse series Superman & Lois has found Clark Kent aka Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) a childhood friend, with Emmanuelle Chriqui (The Passage) cast as series regular Lana Lang. The hour-long drama stems from The Flash executive producer Todd Helbing, DC Universe architect Greg Berlanti, and Warner Bros. TV, and it set to go directly into series production once work on the series resumes. Written by Helbing and based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois finds Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch returning to their Arrowverse roles as the world's most famous superhero and comic books' most famous journalist. Together, they must deal with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. Chriqui's Lana Lang-Cushing is the loan officer at Smallville Bank who stayed in Smallville when others left to begin their lives elsewhere. Lana reconnects with her old friend, Clark Kent, during one of the most difficult periods in her life (initially reported as a Deadline Hollywood exclusive).

Receiving a straight-to-series order before a pilot was complete, casting started in earnest earlier this year when Jordan Elsass (Little Fires Everywhere) and Alexander Garfin (Whisker Haven Tales with the Palace Pets) were cast as Clark aka Superman and Lois' teenage sons Jonathan and Jordan, respectively. Elsass' Jonathan is clean-cut, modest and kind-hearted, with an "aw-shucks" attitude that somehow doesn't seem dated. Garfin's Jordan is wildly intelligent, but his mercurial temperament and social anxiety limits his interactions with people and consequently, Jordan prefers to spend most of his free time alone, playing video games. Last week, Dylan Walsh (Blue Bloods, Nip/Tuck) was cast in the series regular role of General Lane, military leader and father to Lois and Lucy. Walsh's Samuel Lane is a no-nonsense Army General who's determined to keep America and the world safe from all threats, from this world or beyond. Lane's a workaholic who demands nothing but excellence from all those in his life. Helbing, Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns are set to executive produce.