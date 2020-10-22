Superman & Lois: "Degrassi" Star Stacey Farber Set for Recurring Role

Only a day after Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane) took to social media to announce that she, Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent aka Superman), and the rest of the cast and crew were in front of the cameras to film the pilot (with an image of the pilot script, directed by Lee Toland Krieger from a story by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing; teleplay by Helbing), we're learning the name of another new face joining the cast. Stacey Farber (Degrassi: The Next Generations) has been tapped for the recurring role of Leslie Larr, the right hand to one of the most influential people on the planet. Larr has gone from a young, idealistic dreamer to a hardened, world-worn dream killer. Athletic, strong… and oftentimes heartless. Hmmm… could Jon Cryer's Lex Luthor be spending a little more time in other parts of the Arrowverse? And is the name itself a respectful nod to a certain silver age villain with a somewhat similar name- or foreshadowing of a bigger twist to come?

The CW series stars Hoechlin as Clark Kent / Superman, Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as the Stranger, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, and Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, "Teen Wolf") and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, "Grimm"), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, "Little Fires Everywhere") and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, "The Peanuts Movie") could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.

Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, "Entourage"), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark's first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, "Graceland"). The adults aren't the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle's rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, "Wander Darkly"). Of course, there's never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois' father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, "Nip/Tuck") looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment's notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois' return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, "All American") enters their lives.