Superman & Lois Season 2 Cast Discusses Show's Family of Heroes

Earlier this week, we took a look at the official trailer and preview images for the second season & the first season episode ("What Lies Beneath") of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois. That's when we learned that while Lois (Tulloch) is still dealing with some major issues from the previous season, Clark (Hoechlin) aka Superman is forced to choose between truth and justice for the world or committing to "The American Way" by a new change in leadership. Now, we getting to hear from the entire cast on how their on-screen counterparts' lives have changed since the series first debuted.

Here's a look at the cast discussing how their respective characters came out of the fires of the first season and where their mindsets are at heading into the second season:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Superman & Lois | Family Of Heroes | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ci5V_L4-iWc&t=42s)

With the series set to leap tall, intense storylines in a single bound starting January 11th, here's a look at a new trailer for the second season of The CW's Superman & Lois:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Superman & Lois | Allegiance – Season 2 Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83Rcssdxymw)

Now here's a look at the cast from The CW's Superman & Lois offering a look behind the scenes on Season 2 production:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Superman & Lois Behind the Scenes Set Tour | DC FanDome (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TB11zlfH1Bs)

In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, "Teen Wolf") and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, "Grimm"), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. Along with Jenna Dewan returning to the role of Lucy Lane, Djouliet Amara (Riverdale, The Porter) joins the cast as a new student at Smallville High whose past is riddled with secrets. Ian Bohen (Teen Wolf, Yellowstone) is also on board, as the new DOD boss Lt. Mitch Anderson. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directs the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with a teleplay by Helbing.