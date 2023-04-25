Superman & Lois Season 3 E08 "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?" Overview Here's the official overview for The CW's Elizabeth Tulloch & Tyler Hoechlin-starring Superman & Lois S03E08 "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?".

With The CW's Elizabeth Tulloch & Tyler Hoechlin-starring Superman & Lois returning tonight with S03E06 "Of Sound Mind" set to hit screens tonight, we're jumping in our TARDIS to see what's still to come this season. And we're glad we did because we have an overview for S03E08 "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?" to pass along. And while the full overview is waiting for you below in our updated rundown of Season 3 previews, this is one of those rare instances when we're going to avoid discussing it here just in case we end up too deep into spoiler territory to turn back. Because it contains a reveal, a rough first impression, some family squabbling, and (if we're reading into this correctly) a tease of what could be a very interesting pairing.

Superman & Lois S03E06, S03E07 & S03E08 Previews

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 6 "Of Sound Mind": HOPE VS TRUTH – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) finds himself in uncharted territory and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) bonds with a new friend. Meanwhile, Superman pays Bruno Mannheim (guest star Chad Coleman) a surprise visit. Lastly, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) puts Sarah (Inde Navarette) in charge while she is away at a meeting with Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik). With Diana Valentine directing and George Kitson writing, here's a look at the teaser featurette, preview images & episode trailer for "Of Sound Mind":

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 7 "Forever and Always": HIDDEN TRUTHS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) dig deeper into Bruno Mannheim (Chad Coleman), starting with his connections to Hob's Bay Medical Center, while Jonathan (Michael Bishop) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) panic at home over Lois' dire diagnosis. Meanwhile, Matteo (guest star Spence Moore II) comes to Smallville to meet John Henry (Wole Parks) for the first time, and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) start to break the ice. Alvaro Ron directed the episode written by Adam Mallinger.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 8 "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?": GREGORY SMITH DIRECTS – In the wake of learning that Bruno (Chad Coleman) and Peia (guest star Daya Vaida) are married, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) works to reignite Lois' (Elizabeth Tulloch) interest in taking Bruno down; elsewhere, Natalie (Tayler Buck) meets Matteo's (guest star Spence Moore II) parents for the first time, with disastrous consequences. Meanwhile, the Kent boys clash when Jordan (Michael Bishop) interferes with Jonathan's (Alex Garfin) training at the Firehouse, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) bonds with General Lane (Dylan Walsh) over their shared fear of dating again, and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) realizes her mom needs a friend. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Aaron Helbing.

And here's a look back at the teaser promo for the debut of Michael Cudlitz's (The Walking Dead) Lex Luthor. Cudlitz's Lex Luthor was known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp, but secretly, the criminal underworld knew who Lex truly was: a brutal psychopath who terrorized anyone he crossed paths with. When Lex debuts this season, Lex has been locked away in prison – but now that he's free, he's hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him – Superman (Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Tulloch).