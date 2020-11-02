Superman & Lois Star Elizabeth Tulloch Makes Fans a Purple Promise

As production grinds along on the newest addition to The CW's Arrowverse back underway, Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane) is back once again to serve as our "social media ambassador" to offer unique, behind-the-scenes perspectives. This time, it's an important promise that she wants to make to the fans- and it all has to do with the color purple. Specifically, Tulloch promised fans of the intrepid Daily Planet reporter that she will be sporting a good amount of her trademark purple. While that was a matter that was brought to her attention earlier when she asked fans to message her suggestions for Lois's clothing line-up. we have a feeling it was her Instagram post in mid-October when she wore purple for Spirit Day, in support of LGBTQ youth against bullying that drove the point home.

Here's a look at Tulloch's post where she reassures everyone that Lois is going to have a very purple future- with a filter that drives the point home:

The CW series stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as the Stranger, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, and Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr.

Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger is directing the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with the teleplay by Helbing.

In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, "Teen Wolf") and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, "Grimm"), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, "Little Fires Everywhere") and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, "The Peanuts Movie") could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.

Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, "Entourage"), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark's first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, "Graceland"). The adults aren't the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle's rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, "Wander Darkly"). Of course, there's never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois' father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, "Nip/Tuck") looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment's notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois' return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, "All American") enters their lives.