Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Superman & Lois, Star Trek/Jeri Ryan & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Squid Game, Harry Potter, Star Trek/Jeri Ryan, James Gunn/DC Studios, Superman & Lois, The Penguin, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's Squid Game, Adult Swim's Invincible Fight Girl, Dr. Phil/Donald Trump, USA Network's WWE Raw, HBO's Harry Potter, Star Trek/Jeri Ryan, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, James Gunn/DC Studios, CW's Superman & Lois, Scavengers Reign, HBO's The Penguin, BBC's Line of Duty, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Squid Game, Invincible Fight Girl, Harry Potter, Star Trek/Jeri Ryan, James Gunn/DC Studios, Superman & Lois, Scavengers Reign, The Penguin, Line of Duty, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, November 6, 2024:
Squid Game Season 2: Check Out Netflix's FYSEE: The Fall Edit Images
Invincible Fight Girl Episode 3: "Friends" Early Preview Released
Dr. Phil Appeared at Trump's MSG Rally Because VP Harris Wouldn't Meet
WWE Raw Dominates: Tony Khan Can't Stop the Awesomeness
Harry Potter Show, Hogwarts Legacy Sequel Share Storytelling Elements
Star Trek: Picard Star Jeri Ryan on Being Pitched Non-"Legacy" Spinoff
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Shares New Season 2 Finale/BTS Images
James Gunn on Justice League: The New Frontier Rumors: "Nope Sorry"
Superman & Lois Offers BTS Look at Epic Clark Kent/Lex Luthor Beatdown
Scavengers Reign Not Moving Forward at Netflix; Season 2 Teaser Posted
The Penguin Star Clancy Brown Reacts to [SPOILER] Unexpected Fate
Line of Duty: Are Rumors of Series 7 Being In The Works for 2026 True?
Dexter, Squid Game, Jason Kelce Regrets & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!