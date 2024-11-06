Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Superman & Lois, Star Trek/Jeri Ryan & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Squid Game, Harry Potter, Star Trek/Jeri Ryan, James Gunn/DC Studios, Superman & Lois, The Penguin, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's Squid Game, Adult Swim's Invincible Fight Girl, Dr. Phil/Donald Trump, USA Network's WWE Raw, HBO's Harry Potter, Star Trek/Jeri Ryan, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, James Gunn/DC Studios, CW's Superman & Lois, Scavengers Reign, HBO's The Penguin, BBC's Line of Duty, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Squid Game, Invincible Fight Girl, Harry Potter, Star Trek/Jeri Ryan, James Gunn/DC Studios, Superman & Lois, Scavengers Reign, The Penguin, Line of Duty, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, November 6, 2024:

Squid Game Season 2: Check Out Netflix's FYSEE: The Fall Edit Images

Invincible Fight Girl Episode 3: "Friends" Early Preview Released

Dr. Phil Appeared at Trump's MSG Rally Because VP Harris Wouldn't Meet

WWE Raw Dominates: Tony Khan Can't Stop the Awesomeness

Harry Potter Show, Hogwarts Legacy Sequel Share Storytelling Elements

Star Trek: Picard Star Jeri Ryan on Being Pitched Non-"Legacy" Spinoff

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Shares New Season 2 Finale/BTS Images

James Gunn on Justice League: The New Frontier Rumors: "Nope Sorry"

Superman & Lois Offers BTS Look at Epic Clark Kent/Lex Luthor Beatdown

Scavengers Reign Not Moving Forward at Netflix; Season 2 Teaser Posted

The Penguin Star Clancy Brown Reacts to [SPOILER] Unexpected Fate

Line of Duty: Are Rumors of Series 7 Being In The Works for 2026 True?

Dexter, Squid Game, Jason Kelce Regrets & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!