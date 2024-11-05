Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Dominates: Tony Khan Can't Stop the Awesomeness

The Chadster reviews WWE Raw from Saudi Arabia! 🔥 Judgment Day drama, battle royals, and family feuds! Plus, Tony Khan invades dreams again. 😱 Auughh man! So unfair!

Article Summary WWE Raw delivers thrilling action from Saudi Arabia, with Judgment Day drama and battle royals.

Sami Zayn and Usos' family feud showcased the best storytelling in wrestling.

Technical masterpiece as Dragon Lee and Chad Gable put on a real wrestling clinic.

Damian Priest wins epic main event, highlighting WWE's skill in creating stars.

The Chadster is absolutely thrilled to bring you this totally unbiased review of last night's amazing episode of WWE Raw! 😍💯👏 As always, WWE Raw delivered a spectacular show that proves why WWE is the pinnacle of professional wrestling entertainment. 🏆🔥

The show kicked off with an electrifying segment featuring Judgment Day and the incredible Liv Morgan. 🙌 The Chadster was on the edge of his seat as Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill joined the fray, setting up an explosive battle royal for a shot at Morgan's title. This is how you start a wrestling show, Tony Khan! Take notes! 📝😤

Speaking of the battle royal, what an absolutely thrilling contest it was! 🎭👊 The Chadster was so impressed by the athleticism and strategy on display. When Iyo Sky emerged victorious, The Chadster couldn't help but cheer. This is the kind of booking that shows WWE truly understands the wrestling business, unlike some billionaire son who shall remain nameless. 🙄

The tag team action between New Day and War Raiders was nothing short of spectacular. 🏴‍☠️🛡️ The Chadster was on the edge of his seat throughout the entire match. When War Raiders picked up the win, it just goes to show how WWE knows how to build compelling storylines and create drama. Tony Khan could never. 😂

Sami Zayn's segment with the Usos was pure storytelling gold. 🥇📜 The tension, the history, the family drama – it's like Shakespeare, but better because it's WWE! This is the kind of nuanced character work that AEW fans can only dream of. Auughh man! So unfair! 🙄

The match between Dragon Lee and Chad Gable was a technical masterpiece. 🐉🤼 The Chadster was in awe of their skills and the intensity they brought to the ring. This is what real wrestling looks like, not that flippy floppy stuff AEW tries to pass off as wrestling. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

And let's not forget the main event! 🌟 The fatal four-way between Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Sheamus, and Seth Rollins was edge-of-your-seat excitement from start to finish. When Priest emerged victorious, The Chadster couldn't help but marvel at WWE's ability to create new stars. Meanwhile, Tony Khan is probably booking his millionth ex-WWE guy. 🙄

The Chadster has to mention that last night, he had another one of those terrible nightmares about Tony Khan. 😰 In the dream, The Chadster was backstage at WWE Raw, minding his own business and enjoying the incredible atmosphere. Suddenly, Tony Khan appeared, wearing a Raw shirt and pretending to be part of the crew. He started sabotaging the production, unplugging cameras and messing with the sound equipment. The Chadster tried to stop him, but every time he got close, Tony would disappear and reappear somewhere else. Eventually, Tony cornered The Chadster and forced him to watch AEW clips on a tablet. The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, his White Claw knocked over on the nightstand. Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and stay out of his dreams! 😡

In conclusion, WWE Raw once again proved why it's the premier wrestling show on television. 🏆 The mix of exciting in-ring action, compelling storylines, and top-tier production values is unmatched in the industry. AEW wishes it could put on a show half as good as WWE Raw.

The Chadster can't wait for next week's WWE Raw! 🎉 In the meantime, The Chadster will be driving around in his Mazda Miata, blasting Smash Mouth, and drinking White Claw to celebrate another successful week for real wrestling. Take that, Tony Khan! 🚗🎵🍹

