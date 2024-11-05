Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Dexter, Squid Game, Jason Kelce Regrets & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Joe Rogan/Trump, SNL/VP Harris, Jason Kelce, Squid Game, Superman & Lois, Dexter: Resurrection, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Cartoon Network's Over The Garden Wall, Joe Rogan/Donald Trump, SNL/VP Kamala Harris, Jason Kelce, USA Network's WWE Raw, Taylor Swift, Netflix's Squid Game, CW's Superman & Lois, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, Prime Video's Wytches, NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center, Adult Swim's Invincible Fight Girl, HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO's The Penguin, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, November 5, 2024:

BREAKING: Joe Rogan Endorses Trump; Also: Fire Is Hot, Water Is Wet

Over the Garden Wall: How CN's 10th Anniversary Short Came to Life

SNL Election Special Trailer; Thanksgiving, Christmas Specials Set

Jason Kelce Addresses Trashing Fan Phone After Travis/Swift Gay Slur

WWE Raw Preview: See all the Crown Jewel Fallout Tonight

VP Kamala Harris Supporter Taylor Swift Reminds Swifties to Vote

Squid Game Creator on "Crazy" Season 2, Ending with Season 3 & More

Superman & Lois Season 4 E06 "When the Lights Come On" Images Released

El Presidente's Guide to WWE's Epic 2025 European Invasion

Dexter: Resurrection: Marcos Siega "Jumping Back Into the Dexterverse"

SNL/VP Harris: NBC Gives Trump Campaign NASCAR, NFL "Equal Time"

Wytches: Scott Snyder Getting "Really Heavy" Into Production Side Now

NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center: Kelly Clarkson Returns as Host

Adult Swim Shares Invincible Fight Girl Premiere on YouTube for Free

Last Week Tonight: HBO Releases John Oliver Segment – The Next Day?!?

The Penguin: Where's Batman? Some Reasons Why The Dark Knight Is MIA

The Mandalorian Season 3, Ahsoka S01 4K Ultra HD SteelBook Details Set

