Superman & Lois, Walker, Kung Fu Have "Fans" at Nexstar/CW? (Report)

As many of you know, yesterday was a big day for the future of The CW… or whatever it might end up being renamed. That's because Nexstar Media Group formally closed its deal to acquire 75% of The CW (with Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global each retaining 12.5% ownership stakes). Along with the deal being finalized came word that Mark Pedowitz had stepped down as Chairman & CEO of the network after 11-1/2 years in charge (with Nexstar's Dennis Miller named as the new network head by Nexstar CEO Perry Sook). Since that time, folks who are currently working with or planning to work with the network are pretty much left in limbo regarding what the future might hold. Earlier today, The Hollywood Reporter "Live Feed" offered a deep dive into what it could all mean, with many seeing Nexstar looking to live up to its promise to have the network profitable by 2025. To do that, there will be a programming shift to attract a broad audience of adults 18-49 that looks to include "low-cost unscripted/alternative programming." But while some current series & in-development projects have every reason for concern until a more definitive plan is in place, the same THR report lists three shows as reportedly having "fans" in Sook and Miller: Greg Berlanti's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois, Jared Padalecki's "Walker" franchise, and the Olivia Liang-starring Kung Fu.

In the report, THR addresses some of the focus changes Nexstar is reportedly looking to put into place. Towards the end of that overview, the following line is included: "Sook and Miller are said to be fans of such broad CW fare as Jared Padalecki's 'Walker' franchise, Greg Berlanti's 'Superman & Lois' as well as the family-focused 'Kung Fu.'" Again, that's not a guarantee that those specific shows are safe since they are being used as a bit of a comparison. But if someone on behalf of the new ownership is talking off the record, being used as an example of the type of programming they're looking for is never a bad thing. When discussing the departure of Pedowitz yesterday, Padalecki also addressed the future of his franchise in light of new leadership on the horizon. "I am aware that the only constant in this life is change," Padalecki shared. "My only job is to do the best damn job I can do. And so let the chips fall where they may. If I do the best work I can do, and it doesn't work out, then I can sleep soundly at night going, 'well, I gave it my all.'"