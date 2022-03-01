Superman & Lois Director on Power Rangers Comparison; S02E06 Preview

Heading into tonight's episode of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois, the tensions & dangers continue to escalate. Between "bizarro" versions of familiar faces, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) going the kind of "performance-enhancing drug" route that the world could end up paying for, Sarah (Inde Navarrette) living through possibly one of the worst quinceañeras ever, and Anderson (Ian Bohen) needing to answer for his strained relations with Superman, there is a whole lot of family mess that needs to be cleaned up. But from the looks of things in "Tried and True," their lives are going to get a whole lot messier. With only hours to go until the episode hits screens, episode director Amy Jo Johnson ("Power Rangers," Felicity) is discussing what it was like helming the episode and if there were any similarities with her time as a Power Ranger.

"One of the things that I really loved as well was getting more experience with the VFX and working with their incredible VFX team. That reminded me of a little bit back in the day on Power Rangers. When we did the movie in Australia, we had to do a ton of green screen. The technology, it's way better now and especially [compared to] our Power Rangers where you could actually probably see all the wires hanging off the monsters and everything. [Laughs] Besides that, it's a very different experience I think," Johnson explained. "This isn't related to Power Rangers at all, but the day I flew in, I just wanted to go to the set and sort of see how the set operates and watch this other woman Melissa [Hickey] direct. I saw Tyler for the first time in his Superman outfit, [which] was the first time I ever met him. It was like, I don't know… It just, like, put a lump in my throat. It was just really such a cool moment to see him all dressed up as Superman. It was wild and very intimidating at the same time." Now here's a look at the promo, overview, and recently-released preview for tonight's episode:

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 6 "Tried and True": AMY JO JOHNSON ("FELICITY") DIRECTS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) tells Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) that she and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) plan to do a deeper dive into the Inverse Society and Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) try to comfort each other after the fallout at Sarah's quinceañera. Meanwhile, Jordan (Alex Garfin) notices something suspicious in Jonathan's (Jordan Elsass) book bag. Lastly, Lt. Mitch Anderson (guest star Ian Bohen, "Teen Wolf") finds himself under fire for the deterioration of the department of defense's relationship with Superman. Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Wole Parks, Tayler Buck also star. The episode was directed by Amy Jo Johnson and written by Max Kronick & Patrick Barton Leahy.