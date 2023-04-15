Superman & Lois Season 3 Ep. 6 "Of Sound Mind" Images; S03E07 Overview Here's a look at the preview images for The CW's Superman & Lois S03E06 "Of Sound Mind" and an overview for S03E07 "Forever and Always."

A confrontation between Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Bruno Mannheim (Chad Coleman) is just one of the highlights awaiting viewers of The CW's Elizabeth Tulloch & Hoechlin-starring Superman & Lois when S03E06 "Of Sound Mind" hits screens on April 25th. But considering what Mannheim has in his possession, it would be safe to say that the balance of power has made a "bizarro" shift Bruno's way. And let's not forget that the episode trailer teased Clark spending some pretty painful quality time with "Onomatopoeia" (???). But this is actually a double update, because along with the preview images for "Of Sound Mind," we also have the official overview for the May 2nd episode, S03E07 "Forever and Always" – and here they are:

Superman & Lois S03E06 & S03E07 Images, Overviews & More

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 6 "Of Sound Mind": HOPE VS TRUTH – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) finds himself in uncharted territory and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) bonds with a new friend. Meanwhile, Superman pays Bruno Mannheim (guest star Chad Coleman) a surprise visit. Lastly, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) puts Sarah (Inde Navarette) in charge while she is away at a meeting with Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik). With Diana Valentine directing and George Kitson writing, here's a look at the preview images and previously-released episode trailer for "Of Sound Mind":

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 7 "Forever and Always": HIDDEN TRUTHS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) dig deeper into Bruno Mannheim (Chad Coleman), starting with his connections to Hob's Bay Medical Center, while Jonathan (Michael Bishop) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) panic at home over Lois' dire diagnosis. Meanwhile, Matteo (guest star Spence Moore II) comes to Smallville to meet John Henry (Wole Parks) for the first time, and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) start to break the ice. Alvaro Ron directed the episode written by Adam Mallinger.